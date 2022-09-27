ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Police warn of ‘free’ Disney trip scam

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyVzZ_0iCWSCZx00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are warning local residents of a scam cropping up at local events, promising people a free trip to Disney.

EPD said that the company known as “Deluxe Travel” has recently been a vendor at local events. As part of the phishing scam, the company offers a chance to win a free trip to a Disney theme park, the alert said.

Student loan forgiveness scams hit New Yorkers

Elmira Police are warning anyone who gets a call from Delux Travel to not provide their credit card information.

“Please also be aware of email phishing, malware phishing smishing,” EPD’s alert said. “Do not give your credit card or personal information to anyone you do not know.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department says Marie Jackson has been located safely. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a missing person. 72-year-old Marie Jackson was last seen leaving her house after six o’clock last evening. It’s not known in which direction she went. Jackson has dementia, and police say her safety is at risk. Jackson is a Black woman, five-11 in height and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat. No other clothing description is available.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise

Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM

Police standoff in Broome County resolved peacefully

UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue. The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved. New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Scams#Fraud#Elmira Police#Epd#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Anthony Nieves

Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree. Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes. Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. The last...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bradford County fiber optic line damaged by gunfire

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— This week, state police said a fiber optic line was shot behind a Bradford County home. Investigators say an unknown suspect shot and damaged Tri-County Electric’s fiber optic worth approximately $20,000. Troopers said the damage occurred sometime before September 22 on the 8200 block of the Berwick Turnpike. There are […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
ithaca.com

NYSEG Offers Tips After Recent Impersonation Incident

After the recent search and arrest of a robbery suspect in Ithaca who was impersonating a NYSEG worker, the utility is reaching out to provide tips to its Ithaca-area customers. This is particularly important since actual NYSEG representatives will be out in the Ithaca area in the coming weeks as part of the utility's smart meter installation initiative.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Fake NYSEG person arrested

Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning announces fall hydrant flushing dates

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Corning Water Department has announced the schedule for hydrant flushing starting on October 3, 2022. The hydrant flushing will take place from October 3 through October 7, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. The schedule is listed below: October 3rd – Pine St. West to City line October […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy