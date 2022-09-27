Read full article on original website
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
Restauranteur with Massachusetts ties lost two restaurants to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The owner of four Florida restaurants and bars, an entrepreneur with Massachusetts ties, said he lost two of his businesses to the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian. Franco Russo owns Junkanoo Beach and Fresh Catch Bistro on Fort Myers Beach. Both were devastated by...
Hurricane Ian: Mass. residents gauge damage to their Florida properties
Hurricane Ian has left miles of damage in its wake, and some Massachusetts residents are worried about their second homes in Florida. Westhampton resident Tom Kirkpatrick told WCVB he was concerned whether Ian would strike Sanibel Island, where his family has a home. Part of the causeway connecting the island to the state collapsed, NBC News reported.
Massachusetts residents worry about property in hurricane-ravaged Florida
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents with property in southwest Florida and connections to the area are worried about the destruction left behind from Hurricane Ian. The powerful Category 4 storm came onshore Wednesday, trapping people in flooded homes, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.
Friday afternoon news update
In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
Town by Town: September 30
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Going Town by Town!. In Ludlow, the 48th Massachusetts County Correctional Officer's Academy graduation was held Friday at the Main Instruction in Ludlow. The Hampden County Sheriff's Department oversees the eleven-week basic training academy. During the training, recruits are instructed in the best correctional practices based on a curriculum from the Massachusetts Sheriff's Association and Education Training Committee.
Salute to Agawam Day celebrated at The Big E
There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land.
Thousands of Massachusetts SNAP recipients to see increase in benefits
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian.
Parvovirus cases confirmed in western Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Parvovirus cases are popping up in Springfield, causing concern for pet owners. At least seven cases have been confirmed in the city in the last month. The virus primarily affects young or unvaccinated dogs and spreads through direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces, objects and surfaces.
Central Massachusetts native riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Central Massachusetts native Steve Balestrieri now lives in Florida and is near the middle of Hurricane Ian's path. Balestrieri moved to Florida two years ago. He said he's experienced hurricanes in North and South Carolina and in Honduras as a Green Beret in the Army, but this is the hardest hitting one yet.
Massachusetts residents who own Florida homes concerned about Hurricane Ian's path
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many people in Massachusetts consider Florida a second home, especially in the winter, and those who own property there are closely watching the track of Hurricane Ian. Boats in the canals of Sarasota have been raised and businesses have been boarded up. In Tampa, stores have...
Mass. Guardsman may face discipline after chasing busload of ‘migrants’ who turned out to be tourists
The man reportedly believed the tour bus was part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to transport migrants from the southern U.S. border up north. An off-duty Massachusetts National Guardsman thought he was pursuing a busload of migrants when he allegedly followed a coach bus to a Cape Cod hotel on Sept. 19. Instead, he found the bus full of senior citizens on vacation.
Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton.
Massachusetts residents send 22News videos from Naples as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Salute to Chicopee Day celebrated at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E. We headed inside the Massachusetts building on the fairgrounds and visited the very popular Koffee Kup Bakery. "We brought our building, which was Mickey's Old Bike Shop during COVID, probably over three years ago. It...
What's next for the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
The Steamship Authority's new ships won't be named "Jaws," "Boaty McBoatface" or any other fun suggestions. In my opinion, the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are perfectly fine names, too. (But the one on the left definitely looks like a Boaty.)
Storrowton Village offers Big E fairgoers taste of the past
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Step back in time to a 19th century village at The Big E by visiting the Storrowton Village Museum. Jessica Fontaine, director of the Storrowton Village Museum, spoke to Western Mass News about the village, which includes nine antique buildings from across Massachusetts.
Damage from Ian could impact on home insurance rates nationwide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Florida residents recover from the devastation that was brought by now Tropical Storm Ian, local insurance agents are warning of possible increases on bills possibly nationwide. Florida residents are still riding out the true impact of Ian. The Category 4 hurricane brought devastation to the...
Southampton native working to keep seniors safe in Fort Myers nursing home
New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton.
