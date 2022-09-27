ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brookfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Friday afternoon news update

In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: September 30

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Going Town by Town!. In Ludlow, the 48th Massachusetts County Correctional Officer’s Academy graduation was held Friday at the Main Instruction in Ludlow. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department oversees the eleven-week basic training academy. During the training, recruits are instructed in the best correctional practices based on a curriculum from the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association and Education Training Committee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Salute to Agawam Day celebrated at The Big E

There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thousands of Massachusetts SNAP recipients to see increase in benefits

Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in western...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Parvovirus cases confirmed in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Parvovirus cases are popping up in Springfield, causing concern for pet owners. At least seven cases have been confirmed in the city in the last month. The virus primarily affects young or unvaccinated dogs and spreads through direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces, objects and surfaces.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Central Massachusetts native riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Central Massachusetts native Steve Balestrieri now lives in Florida and is near the middle of Hurricane Ian's path. Balestrieri moved to Florida two years ago. He said he's experienced hurricanes in North and South Carolina and in Honduras as a Green Beret in the Army, but this is the hardest hitting one yet.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston

Mass. Guardsman may face discipline after chasing busload of 'migrants' who turned out to be tourists

The man reportedly believed the tour bus was part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to transport migrants from the southern U.S. border up north. An off-duty Massachusetts National Guardsman thought he was pursuing a busload of migrants when he allegedly followed a coach bus to a Cape Cod hotel on Sept. 19. Instead, he found the bus full of senior citizens on vacation.
FALMOUTH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home

More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Salute to Chicopee Day celebrated at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E. We headed inside the Massachusetts building on the fairgrounds and visited the very popular Koffee Kup Bakery. “We brought our building, which was Mickey’s Old Bike Shop during COVID, probably over three years ago. It...
CHICOPEE, MA
WBUR

What's next for the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The Steamship Authority's new ships won't be named "Jaws," "Boaty McBoatface" or any other fun suggestions. In my opinion, the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are perfectly fine names, too. (But the one on the left definitely looks like a Boaty.)
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Storrowton Village offers Big E fairgoers taste of the past

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Step back in time to a 19th century village at The Big E by visiting the Storrowton Village Museum. Jessica Fontaine, director of the Storrowton Village Museum, spoke to Western Mass News about the village, which includes nine antique buildings from across Massachusetts. Copyright 2022....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Damage from Ian could impact on home insurance rates nationwide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Florida residents recover from the devastation that was brought by now Tropical Storm Ian, local insurance agents are warning of possible increases on bills possibly nationwide. Florida residents are still riding out the true impact of Ian. The Category 4 hurricane brought devastation to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

