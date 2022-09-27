ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

UiPath co-CEO Rob Enslin still sees plenty of potential despite stock turbulence

But at the time, UiPath faced some harsh realities in the public markets. Perhaps that’s why co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines was ready to bring in an industry leader who understood the enterprise market. Dines led UiPath through some heady times, topping out with a private valuation of $35 billion in early 2021. At that point, the markets were strong, an IPO was in sight, and the future looked bright.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

How I decided to leave the US and pursue a tech career in Europe

A native New Yorker, Melissa Di Donato made a life-changing decision back in 2005 when she packed up for Europe to further her career in technology. Then with IBM, she made London her new home base. Today, Di Donato is CEO of Germany’s Suse, now a 30-year-old, open-source enterprise software...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

8 investors weigh in on the state of insurtech in Q3 2022

All this M&A activity and repricing in the public insurtech cohort left us wondering about their private peers: Are the same trends at play, and to what extent?. Investors across North America and Europe agreed that while insurtech has suffered as investors sought out more profitable sectors, the sector is still alive and thriving. “I do not believe the insurtech market to be dead, because it is still a multi-billion-dollar market,” Hélène Falchier, partner at Portage Ventures, told TechCrunch.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Latin American NFT marketplace Minteo raises $4.3M seed round

The major hype around NFTs may have died down a bit since the crypto subsector took off last year, but that isn’t stopping startups from building and raising capital in the space. Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace, is betting on the digital asset sector going big in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Europe#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
TechCrunch

Is investor bullishness on embedded insurtech warranted?

Having recently polled investors on all things insurtech, we were curious to know if the market remained as bullish on embedded insurance as last year — and whether it was warranted. “Personally, I remain bullish on embedded insurance,” Brewer Lane Ventures general partner Martha Notaras told TechCrunch. “Many insurance...
MARKETS
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechCrunch

Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Crypto

In November, TechCrunch is hosting TC Sessions: Crypto — a special event dedicated to the crypto and web3 space. The stage is filled with top VCs, industry experts – FTX’s Amy Wu, CEO of OpenSea, Devin Finzer and more! Pitch on the live stage in person, in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
TechCrunch

Italy’s Satispay raises €320M at a €1B+ valuation with backing from Block, Tencent and more for its indy payment network

The Milan-based startup — which currently has 3,000,000 consumers and 200,000 merchants (both SMBs and larger retailers) among its users — has raised €320 million ($305 million as of today, based on the current uber-strong dollar). CEO and co-founder Alberto Dalmasso confirmed to us that this Series D catapults the company’s valuation to over €1 billion (at present, around $955 million).
BUSINESS
pymnts

VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company

Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Scale Venture Partners closes $900M for fund to back software startups

Now it’s Scale Venture Partners’ turn, announcing it secured $900 million in committed capital for its eighth fund, also its largest since forming in 2000. The fund was raised in 120 days over the summer, partner Rory O’Driscoll told TechCrunch. Known for backing enterprise software, the firm...
BUSINESS
fintechnexus.com

Chilean fintech Xepelin obtained $140 million to expand its operations in Mexico

Xepelin, the Chilean fintech that provides financial services for small and medium-sized companies, announced that global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs had provided it with a $140 million asset-backed securities credit line. The proceeds will fuel Xapelin’s expansion in Mexico, where the company seeks to become a B2B payments market...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform

For small companies that are growing, it can replace Microsoft Excel, as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company calls...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy