Texarkana, AR

KSLA

Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter

The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it's still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home

The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
REDWATER, TX
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 claims another Union County resident

Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KSLA

TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Is staff shortage to blame for overcrowding at CCC?

Several landlords said the program penalizes the wrong people. Data shows most of guaranteed income spent on food, clothing. Other expenses included loan repayments, medical expenses and tuition.
KSLA

BPCC, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announce partnership

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Sept. 30 — Bossier Parish Community College and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announced a new partnership. BPCC will support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health programs. Grant funding provided by CHRISTUS Health to the BPCC Foundation made...
SHREVEPORT, LA
swarkansasnews.com

New Mineral Springs School Resource Officer

Britany Rosenbaum was recently named the new School Resource Officer for the Mineral Springs School District. She is a 2011 graduate of Mineral Springs High School and has worked in law enforcement since she was 16, beginning as a jailer and dispatcher. Rosenbaum graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in 2019 and has worked as SRO in Texarkana and Genoa Central.
MINERAL SPRINGS, AR
KSLA

New details on guaranteed income program

Several landlords said the program penalizes the wrong people. Is staff shortage to blame for overcrowding at CCC?. Currently, there are 10 full-time public defenders and 10 district attorneys.
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Twenty-eight-year-old Alvis Aldana of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. Twenty-three-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone Williams of Atlanta, Texas was arrested...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

MAGNOLIA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Observers Receive Warning

After Judge John Tidwell again warned observers in the courtroom about the graphic nature of upcoming crime scene photos and testimony, an expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that what he saw at the scene of Hancock’s murder. Bowie County Assistant DA Kelley Crisp stated that it was not a quick death for Hancock, who was pregnant and brutally slashed and stabbed. Suspect Taylor Parker’s trial continues in New Boston.
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession

25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Both sides rest in Taylor Parker trial

Is staff shortage to blame for overcrowding at CCC?. Currently, there are 10 full-time public defenders and 10 district attorneys.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Woman Missing

Authorities throughout the area are searching for a Cass County woman who’s been missing for more than a week. Sixty-four-year-old Kathleen Spanel was last seen Sept. 18 in Atlanta wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes. Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”
CASS COUNTY, TX

