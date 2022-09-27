Read full article on original website
KSLA
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
ktoy1047.com
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
KSLA
Animal Care & Adoption Center celebrates opening of new building
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana is opening a new building at their facility!. City leaders voted to spend nearly $900,000 to make improvements to the center over three years ago. Now, a big portion of the improvements are complete. “We’re hoping that the...
KSLA
Is staff shortage to blame for overcrowding at CCC?
The new charge filed in Bossier on Tuesday shows a charge of malfeasance in office. Several landlords said the program penalizes the wrong people. Data shows most of guaranteed income spent on food, clothing. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Other expenses included loan repayments, medical expenses and tuition.
KSLA
BPCC, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announce partnership
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Sept. 30 — Bossier Parish Community College and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announced a new partnership. BPCC will support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health programs. Grant funding provided by CHRISTUS Health to the BPCC Foundation made...
swarkansasnews.com
New Mineral Springs School Resource Officer
Britany Rosenbaum was recently named the new School Resource Officer for the Mineral Springs School District. She is a 2011 graduate of Mineral Springs High School and has worked in law enforcement since she was 16, beginning as a jailer and dispatcher. Rosenbaum graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in 2019 and has worked as SRO in Texarkana and Genoa Central.
KSLA
District defender says short staff contributing to problems at Caddo Correctional Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders are still brainstorming ways to help with overcrowding at the Caddo Correctional Center. [RELATED: Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional]. At this time, the CCC is holding 1,070 inmates. That’s more than 400 over their capacity. One of the solutions addressed...
KSLA
New details on guaranteed income program
Several landlords said the program penalizes the wrong people.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Twenty-eight-year-old Alvis Aldana of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. Twenty-three-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone Williams of Atlanta, Texas was arrested...
KSLA
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
KSLA
Data show most of guaranteed income being spent on food, clothing, city says
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What happens when you give 110 single parents with school-age children whose income is at or below 120% of the federal poverty line an unconditional cash payment of $660 a month for a year?. They’ll spend $358.45, or 54.31%, of that $660, at retailers and...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide
Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
easttexasradio.com
Observers Receive Warning
After Judge John Tidwell again warned observers in the courtroom about the graphic nature of upcoming crime scene photos and testimony, an expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that what he saw at the scene of Hancock’s murder. Bowie County Assistant DA Kelley Crisp stated that it was not a quick death for Hancock, who was pregnant and brutally slashed and stabbed. Suspect Taylor Parker’s trial continues in New Boston.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession
25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
KSLA
Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
PD: Suspect flipped truck after chase, climbed out before being arrested
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police released a statement detailing the arrest of a young man after he allegedly tried to evade them, first by speeding away, then running away after crashing and flipping the vehicle he was driving. According to Officer Austin Butts of the Texarkana Police, he spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving […]
KSLA
Both sides rest in Taylor Parker trial
Currently, there are 10 full-time public defenders and 10 district attorneys.
Stunning Hot Air Balloon Glow & Food Truck Festival in Texarkana This October
Well, who doesn't love a Hot Air Balloon Glow and food trucks? Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14 for a fun day of food and a glowing night of hot air balloon beauty. If you have never been to a hot air balloon glow then you are in for...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Woman Missing
Authorities throughout the area are searching for a Cass County woman who’s been missing for more than a week. Sixty-four-year-old Kathleen Spanel was last seen Sept. 18 in Atlanta wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes. Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”
