Santa Barbara Edhat
Over 3 Tons of Waste Picked Up on Coastal Cleanup Day
Santa Barbara: 1,305 volunteers showed up for Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 17th at 32 sites throughout the County. These dedicated community members picked up 5,811 pounds of trash and 746 pounds of recyclables for a total of 6,557 pounds or 3.28 tons of waste. Altogether, they covered an estimated 65 miles at sites ranging from Rincon Beach Park to Guadalupe Dunes.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Lompoc residents to vote for mayor in November election ballot
We look closely at the two candidates running for Lompoc mayor. The race for Lompoc mayor is a rematch between Jenelle Osborne and Jim Mosby. The post Lompoc residents to vote for mayor in November election ballot appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: Hollister Ave Narrowing Again
Well, here we go again. The city is seeking input from everyone about something they have already decided they are going to do. There were 3 options, but 2 were so bad, they've narrowed it down to just 1 bad idea for us to choose from. Narrowing Hollister down to one lane in each direction and as a special bonus, they are adding diagonal reverse parking! That just sounds so safe, doesn't it?
Santa Barbara Independent
How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?
In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Unified Sells $53 Million in Bonds
On September 28, 2022, the Santa Barbara Unified School District sold its last two increments of bonds (Series C) for both Measures I and J for a total of $53 million combined. The first $51.8 million were sold in a matter of the first two hours. According to investors, they...
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
A place to call home: 200 Ventura County residents move into needed affordable housing complex
We’re walking up the stairs to David Martinez’s new apartment in Fillmore, and he’s excited to show it off. "Here we go... this is my place right here," said Martinez, as he opened the door. Martinez is one of the 200 people moving into Mountain View, a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
City of Goleta Announces Winners of First Creek Week Art Contest
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the winners of the City’s first Creek Week Art Contest hosted by the Goleta Valley Library. In all, 38 community members from across three different age categories turned in art submissions highlighting our creeks, watersheds, and ocean. The submissions included many different mediums including pastel, paint, watercolor, photography, collage, mixed media, charcoal, and more.
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Public Health Recognizes World Rabies Day
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is joining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in recognizing, September 28, 2022 as World Rabies Day. The year’s theme “One Health, Zero Deaths” highlights the connection of the environment with both people and animals. Rabies is a preventable viral disease that is most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Rabies can pass from wild animals, commonly bats and skunks in Santa Barbara County, to pets. Although transmission to humans is rare, the disease is nearly always fatal.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area
NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Thomas Bradshaw
Tom Bradshaw passed on peacefully in Santa Ynez, California on September 5th, 2022. He will be missed by so many. Tom was loved. Thomas Reed Bradshaw was born on December 29th, 1953 in Fall River to Clement and Jean Bradshaw. Tom, known as Tommy to some, was the youngest of four brothers, James (Jimmy), Terence (Terry) and William (Billy). Tom loved being one of four boys and took pride in being the youngest and "smallest".
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
Carpinteria power pole crash sends driver and child to Cottage hospital
A driver and a child passenger were taken to Cottage hospital after a Carpinteria crash Wednesday morning. The vehicle hit a power pole. The post Carpinteria power pole crash sends driver and child to Cottage hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbarawedding.com
Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara
Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder
VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause
The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
