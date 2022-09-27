ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WESH

Duke Energy: Power outages in Central Florida could linger through Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy customers in Central Florida may have days before power is restored. In a statement Friday evening, officials with Duke Energy Florida released an estimated time of restoration for customers left without power due to Hurricane Ian. Above video: Flooding extensive in Lake Davis area.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
WCJB

Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida theme parks set to reopen after Hurricane Ian

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Theme parks in Central Florida are expected to reopen this week after Hurricane Ian made its way through the state, dumping historic levels of rain on the region. Walt Disney World theme parks will reopen Friday, Sept. 30, at different times. Magic Kingdom will...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL

