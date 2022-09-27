Read full article on original website
WESH
Duke Energy: Power outages in Central Florida could linger through Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy customers in Central Florida may have days before power is restored. In a statement Friday evening, officials with Duke Energy Florida released an estimated time of restoration for customers left without power due to Hurricane Ian. Above video: Flooding extensive in Lake Davis area.
WESH
How to check if flooding from Ian is impacting a road on your route in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you need to travel but are unsure of how flooding from Hurricane Ian will impact your route, there's a website that can help you plan. Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic and road conditions map can help. People should stay off the roads unless they must...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
WCJB
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
WESH
Here's why Hurricane Ian heavily damaged Central Florida despite making landfall near Fort Myers
ORLANDO, Fla. — The shocking images showing the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian have been stunning, and many might be wondering how this storm caused such widespread damage across the state of Florida despite it getting weaker. First Warning Weather Meteorologist Alex Alecci said Ian was moving fairly slow...
WESH
Damage assessment survey opens for Florida businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above: Hurricane Ian heavily damages Central Florida. A business damage assessment survey has been opened following Hurricane Ian. The State Emergency Response Team and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity activated the survey. Responses in the survey will help the state to gather...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian floods Central Florida: Parks, streets, homes, neighborhoods drenched
ORLANDO, Fla. - Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian – now a tropical storm – flooded roadways, stranded vehicles, and knocked out power to thousands in Central Florida. Much of Central Florida remain under flash flood warnings, which means imminent flooding. Officials...
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian death toll at least 7; 1 in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm after noon on Wednesday, but has since been weakened to a tropical storm. The storm is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. See live updates below:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
WESH
Hurricane Ian brings flooding, strong winds to Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought flooding to many areas of Florida, and Lake Eola was among the areas impacted. At Lake Eola, there were strong winds and tree branches scattered across the sidewalk along with flooded waters.
WESH
Winn-Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie announced the closure of stores in dozens of Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties across Florida, including Osceola, Orange, Volusia, Seminole, Flagler and Marion counties. "To ensure the safety of our associates and customers, we are beginning to close stores as...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
WCJB
Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
WESH
Florida theme parks set to reopen after Hurricane Ian
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Theme parks in Central Florida are expected to reopen this week after Hurricane Ian made its way through the state, dumping historic levels of rain on the region. Walt Disney World theme parks will reopen Friday, Sept. 30, at different times. Magic Kingdom will...
fox13news.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
WESH
Aerial videos show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Watch WESH 2 continuing coverage of the impact of Ian. We're getting a look from above at just how devastating Hurricane Ian was for Central Florida after slamming the region. Chopper 2 was over an area of Orlando Thursday afternoon and captured extensive damage to buildings...
WESH
A traffic light in downtown Orlando got knocked down by Hurricane Ian's powerful winds
How strong were Hurricane Ian's winds in Central Florida? This video shows what damage Ian caused in downtown Orlando. WESH 2 News reporter Amanda Dukes was on Orange Avenue where a traffic light was completely bent over. "We're told this happened sometime after 11 p.m.," Dukes said. The video above...
WESH
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
