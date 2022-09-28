ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Man Admits To Hate Crime After Hitting Asian Woman 125 Times In Westchester Attack, DA Says

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A Westchester man has pleaded guilty to committing a violent hate crime against a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her home.

District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Tammel Esco, age 42, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, to committing a violent hate crime on Friday, March 11 against the woman who was entering her apartment building.

According to court documents, Esco cursed at the victim, punched her around 125 times in and around her head, repeatedly stomped on her upper body, and spit on her.

“Today’s agreement secures justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath, and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence,” Rocah said.

Esco pled guilty to assault as a hate crime, a violent felony, the DA's Office said.

According to his plea agreement, Esco will be sentenced in November to 17 1⁄2 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision.

He was arrested by the Yonkers Police Department and held without bail since the March incident, the DA's Office said.

On Friday, March 11, around 6 p.m., Esco yelled at the victim, who is of Filipino descent, that she was an “Asian bitch,” police said.

Police said he then approached the victim from behind as she entered the vestibule of her apartment building on Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers and punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground.

Esco continued to punch the victim more than 100 times, repeatedly stomped on her upper body in his construction boots, and then spit on her, police said.

The Yonkers Police Department arrested him shortly after the incident, which was captured on video surveillance.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she was treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face.

If you are a victim or witness to a hate crime or bias incident, please contact the District Attorney’s Office at 914-995-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 7

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Police#Yonkers#Violent Crime#Westchester#Asian#The Da S Office#Filipino
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport

A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Paterson Times

1 dead, 1 wounded in Van Houten Street shooting in Paterson

A man has been killed and a woman wounded in a late night shooting on Van Houten Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A 42-year-old man, whose name has not been released by the prosecutor, died in the shooting on Van Houten and Summer streets on Saturday. A 49-year-old woman is in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Robbery At Bellerose Terrace Store

Months after allegedly robbing a Long Island smoke shop and terrorizing an employee, a suspect is finally behind bars. Anthony Yates, age 54, of Queens Village, Queens, was arrested in Manhattan in connection to a Nassau County robbery that occurred early Saturday, Feb. 5, in Bellerose Terrace. Police were called...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Levittown Man Accused Of Choking 10-Year-Old, Hitting Child's Mother

A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly choking a 10-year-old boy and hitting his mother. The incident took place in Jericho on Sunday, June 27. According to detectives, a witness, and the mother of an 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) boy, came to the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident that occurred in her home in June of 2021.
WOODBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
372K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy