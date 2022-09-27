ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Luxury Appliances That Are Worth the Cost

By Maddie Duley
If you're hoping to add some luxurious elements to you're home but are unsure of the best investments to make, look no further. Before forking over some serious cash on appliances you're not sure are great buys, check out these recommendations from experts.

They have the inside scoop on state-of-the-art appliances and recommendations for the ones that will directly improve your quality of life.

Here are seven luxury appliances that are well worth the investment and sure to add a touch of grandeur to your home.

French Door Refrigerators

French door refrigerators are not only aesthetically appealing but also incredibly practical investments.

"French doors refrigerators have luxurious, modern designs and functionality," said Robert Johnson, marketing director and appliance expert at Coast Appliances . "They have large door bins, wide shelves and sizable storage options for superior fridge organization. Many homeowners love their features, which include adjustable door bins, water dispensers and Wi-Fi connectivity."

While this luxury appliance's price varies by brand and style, popular brands such as Samsung and LG offer French door refrigerator doors priced from $1,500 to $4,000.

A Professional-Style Range

Also known as a pro-style, a professional-style range is a stove designed to perform above and beyond your typical stove and operate at the level of a restaurant or commercial-grade stove.

"These ranges offer powerful cooking performance with high BTU burners and sometimes two ovens," said Anton Giuroiu, a professional interior designer, architect and co-founder of Homesthetics . "They also come in a variety of designer finishes, like stainless steel, glass-top or custom panels that match your cabinets."

The pro-style is worth the investment for those looking to add luxury to their kitchens, particularly if power and performance are priorities. These stoves start at $1,000.

A Built-In Coffee System

If luxury to you is a high-quality cup of coffee, you might want to consider investing in a built-in coffee system.

"For the coffee lover in your life, a built-in coffee system will make mornings so much easier -- and more enjoyable," Giuroiu said. "These systems grind beans, brew coffee and often come with frothing capabilities for lattes and cappuccinos."

These coffee makers start at $1,000, and high-end models also can feature including automatic milk steaming and temperature control.

A Whole-House Audio System

Music lovers and party hosts should consider investing in a whole-house audio system to up-level their guests' experience. These systems are particularly luxurious because they allow you to play music from your phone and blast the sound in the rooms of your choice in a synchronized fashion.

"You can control the system from a central panel or your smartphone," Giuroiu said. "The price tag on these systems can be hefty, but it's definitely worth the investment if you love music."

These audio systems start at $2,000, with the price depending on the number of rooms you want to cover, the wireless system you opt for and the quality of sound you desire.

A Robotic Lawn Mower

Mowing the lawn can be a huge hassle, and the larger a yard you have, the more work you have cut out for yourself. If you are ready for a break from yard work, investing in a robotic lawn mower will be well worth your money. It will also enable you to sit back and enjoy your beautiful yard without breaking a sweat.

"These mowers will automatically mow your lawn for you and often come with features like GPS mapping and automatic obstacle avoidance," Giuroiu said. "Some of the higher-end models also have smartphone connectivity, so you can control your mower from anywhere."

You can purchase a robotic lawn mower from Home Depot, Lowe's, Amazon or Greenworks. These devices can be found for as low as $900 or as high as $3,000, depending on the size and features you're looking for.

A Home Theater System

Never pay to see a movie in theaters again by creating a home theater system in your own place.

"For movie lovers, a home theater system is an ultimate luxury," Giuroiu said. "These systems include a Blu-ray player, surround sound speakers and oftentimes a projector and screen. Higher-end models also come with features like 3-D capabilities and 4K resolution."

While you have the freedom to make your home theater as luxurious or simple as your budget and lifestyle allow, the average cost to create a home theater will start at approximately $2,800. The surround sound system will cost approximately $500, a high-quality projector between $800 and $1,500, a Blu-Ray player will fall at about $70 and a movie screen will cost you approximately $60.

A Wine Cooler

Keep your wine chilled and ready to go at all times by investing in a wine cooler. As wine is best stored between 52 and 60 degrees, you can store your wine properly without infringing on your fridge space.

"For the oenophile in your life, a wine cooler is a must-have," Giuroiu said. "These coolers can store anywhere from 12 to over 100 bottles of wine and come in a variety of finishes to match your décor."

Smaller 25-bottle wine coolers cost as little as $200 from Target and can get as expensive as $6,000 for a 600-bottle wine cellar from Wine Enthusiast.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

