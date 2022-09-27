ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Creepy Craigslist ad from San Antonio landlord looking to rent to female tenant goes viral on Reddit

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
A sign stands in front of a San Antonio rental property. We assume it's not owned by the person who recently posted an off Craigslist ad.
A Craigslist ad promising an apartment in San Antonio's desirable Stone Oak area for just $20 a month has gone viral on Reddit.

But it's not the price that has people in an uproar.

The listing, shared late last week, says that the poster — who describes himself as a "cool retired male" — has an extra room he's looking to rent. However, things take a weird turn when he lists the requirements the tenant must meet.

"I'm looking for a cool thin female for a roommate companion who is open-minded, fun-loving, and low drama," the post says, adding that the prospective tenant can't have a boyfriend and that "major drugs" aren't allowed.

Needless to say, Reddit users were quick to poke fun at the listing. Others sounded the alarm, fearing for potential respondents' safety.


"That's how bad the rental market is these days. You can PAY this creep to be his full-time sex slave, and he's still gonna tell you 'no cats'," Reddit user @AUserNeedsAName said.

"Lmao, this advertisement gotta be illegal, dude is fuckin creep," Reddit user Stoat_IVXX replied.

Craigslist has since flagged the listing for violating community guidelines. Even so, two similar listings posted on Craigslist remain online.

The only big difference between the three posts is that the "cool retired man" writes that he prefers a "thin to medium" sized female roommate, as opposed to just a "cool" and "thin" female companion.
Stephanie Mitchell
2d ago

He's a man with money and time. If they don't want what he's offering he doesn't want them either! Just a older man looking for a "little" sidepiece lol 😂

Mike Mendiola
3d ago

Don't be naive. There's a line of women waiting to rent there! Who wrote this article, a chubby woman?🤔

Anthony C Onley
3d ago

I know a thin female that was a male. No boyfriend no drama... think that would fly as roommate?

San Antonio Current

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

Sure, you've heard of La Llorona and the Donkey Lady, but did you know that the founder of the legendary King Ranch is rumored to haunt San Antonio too? Over its over 300-year history, the Alamo City has had ample time to collect plenty of ghost stories and urban legends.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

