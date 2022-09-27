ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonsall, CA

California man dies in apparent boating accident in Arizona

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
PARKER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a California man in an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona.

Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement officials said deputies were called to investigate a boating collision around 7 a.m. Monday along the Parker Strip near the Arizona-California border.

Authorities said the body of 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall was found in a rocky area along the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark’s body was found by another boater who was passing by a rock formation, according to authorities.

Investigators said they are checking out reports that Clark had not returned from the water on Sunday night and his family had been unable to reach him.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

