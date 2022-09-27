1 simple question that the media must ask, WHAT IS THE COVID VACCINATION STATUS OF THESE CHILDREN AS WELL AS THE SADS VICTIMS?!?! ASK THE QUESTIONS! BE A JOURNALIST! DO YOUR JOB!!!! ITS THE JABS THAT ARE RESPONSIBLE!
of course its cnn that would cover this! The people are well aware of what news channels are in direct support of locking down again due to any disease. masking up and going green by not traveling anymore. Than govt will step in and give out checks to those who bend the knee! Thats cnn, cnbc, disney, abc, peacock cbs, and many more. Half the country knows your fake news!
call it what it is and quit lying to people for profit 😡 smart people know exactly what is causing all these "new" complications
Related
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
STD expert warns of an 'out of control' situation as gonorrhea and syphilis cases rise in the US
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Weed Legalization Has Lead To More Cannabis Consumption, But Also Decreased Consumption Of Almost Every Other Drug
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 12