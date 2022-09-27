ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs

By Quinn Allen
Cavs Nation
Cavs Nation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JV8Az_0iCWR1zQ00

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell earlier this month and he got a warm welcome from an Ohio native who has loved the Cavs since he was young. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow texted Spida right after the deal was done.

Via Kelsey Conway:

As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell.

The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.

The Eastern Conference is obviously stacked with quality, but there is no reason Cleveland can’t be a top-four team if they all stay healthy and gel. Mitchell even revealed in his introductory press conference that Burrow and Browns CB Denzel Ward reached out. Via Cincinnati.com:

“I know he’s not in Cleveland, but Joe Burrow hit me up, so appreciate you, Joe,” Donovan Mitchell said in his introductory press conference , adding that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward also said something to him.

“Just knowing a few guys and that love shown I think is truly a blessing,” he said.

Exciting times ahead in Cleveland. Mitchell might not be the focal point of an organization anymore like he was in Utah, but he’s got more talent around him to make a run at a possible championship in the very near future.

The post Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs appeared first on Cavs Nation .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Eastern Conference#Via Cincinnati Com
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family

The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Sporting News

Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench

To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Cavs Nation

Cavs Nation

Cleveland, OH
45
Followers
97
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to source for Cavs news, scores, updates, trades, rumors, predictions, previews, analysis, and more.

 https://cavsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy