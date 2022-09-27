Read full article on original website
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government
A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment.
First on CNN: European security officials observed Russian Navy ships in vicinity of Nord Stream pipeline leaks
European security officials on Monday and Tuesday observed Russian Navy support ships in the vicinity of leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines likely caused by underwater explosions, according two Western intelligence officials and one other source familiar with the matter.
ALS drug gets FDA approval despite uncertainty about effectiveness
A new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
At least 25 deaths in Puerto Rico may be linked to Hurricane Fiona, island health department says
Less than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona barreled through Puerto Rico, the island's health department says at least 25 deaths may be linked to the storm.
Several states are sending out inflation relief checks, but some economists say they could further fuel rising prices
Washington CNN — Several states are sending taxpayers money to help them cope with inflation, but some economists warn that the payments will do little to alleviate the pain of rising costs and could further fuel inflation. In California, for example, about 23 million qualifying taxpayers are expected to...
How 4 skin care experts are combating dry skin this fall
With the changing seasons, you can expect your skin to transition too. To learn more about how to keep skin happy and hydrated this season, read on to find out what changes four experts are making to their own skin care routines this fall.
They were tortured under Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Snr. Now they fear their stories are being erased
When Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jnr. met US President Joe Biden in New York last week, there was an uncomfortable sense of deja vu for some older Filipinos.
From Canada to Tahiti: 7 of the best ways to spend Delta SkyMiles
Whether you're looking to fly to Canada or Tahiti, Delta SkyMiles can help you do so for a fraction of the price. Here are seven of the best ways you can use your Delta SkyMiles.
First on CNN: Election workers to be trained to deal with violence at polls as midterms approach
Federal officials are offering state and local election officials training to "safely de-escalate" confrontations with voters that could turn violent ahead of November's midterm elections, according to an email to election workers obtained by CNN.
