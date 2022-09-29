Read full article on original website
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing ContinuesAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Experts say hurricane Ian will bring intense but short-lived economic woesToni KorazaFlorida State
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Death toll soars to 76 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian.
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
CNN — Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders.
CNN reporter presses DeSantis about Florida evacuation orders
CNN’s Nadia Romero speaks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the timing of the evacuation orders in Lee County, as officials are facing mounting questions about why the first mandatory evacuations weren’t ordered until a day before Ian’s landfall.
Opinion: The hurricane problem Florida could have avoided
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
Ian expected to dissipate soon after striking Carolinas and killing at least 45 in Florida
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, was moving farther inland Friday night after pummeling South Carolina with fierce winds and a destructive storm surge, less than two days after killing at least 45 people in Florida and leaving behind an apocalyptic path of destruction.
Live Updates: FPL updates power restoration efforts; Collier schools reopening Thursday
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. 5:10 p.m. | FGCU sets up call center to aid students, staff. Although the FGCU...
Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers 'load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm'
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers "load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm."
Bash presses Sen. Scott: Did delayed evacuations in Florida cost lives?
On CNN’s State of the Union, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida tells Dana Bash “we’re looking to find out” why Lee County waited so long to issue evacuation orders leading up to Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane-ravaged Sanibel Island 'is cut off from the world right now'
Ian has left at least two people dead on the barrier island on the Gulf of Mexico, and volunteers from Louisiana's Cajun Navy and other rescue groups have been out on boats checking on the roughly 200 households that did not evacuate.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
These Airlines Are Issuing Flight Waivers Ahead of Hurricane Ian
As category 4 Hurricane Ian heads for landfall, airlines across the industry are providing flight waivers through next week at over a dozen airports across the state of Florida, Travel + Leisure reports. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Tampa International Airport announced closures on Tuesday, while Orlando International Airport said...
At least 2 dead on Sanibel Island, which is cut off from Florida's mainland after Ian's storm surge severs causeway
Hurricane Ian has left at least two people dead on Sanibel Island and ripped away several parts of the causeway that was the island's only access to Florida's mainland.
'This is really bad': Florida Sen. Rick Scott on devastation from Hurricane Ian
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida tells CNN’s Dana Bash “there’s a lot of need right now” in his state as residents try to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian.
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
