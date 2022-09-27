Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy bpost (BPOSY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 30th
NTB - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Price...
Zacks.com
Is Brighthouse Financial (BHF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Is BorgWarner (BWA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Make a Wish List of Value Stocks
(0:30) - Making A Strong Investment Strategy For Today’s Market. (5:45) - Deploying Cash: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. (18:45) - Episode Roundup: CNC, FANG, KR, WFC, URI. Welcome to Episode #299 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain SL Green (SLG) Stock Now
SLG - Free Report) , Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of high-quality office properties located in the high-barrier to entry real estate market of New York amid the recovering office real-estate market. After a dismal environment in the office real-estate market, office real...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Banco De Chile (BCH) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know
CLF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.77, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) a Buy Now?
CVE - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this oil company have returned -16.8%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Hecla Mining (HL) Stock We Don't?
HL - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
AxoGen (AXGN) Soars 8.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AXGN - Free Report) shares soared 8.6% in the last trading session to close at $12.25. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 22% gain over the past four weeks. Axogen scored a strong...
Zacks.com
Installed Building Products (IBP) Soars 6.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
IBP - Free Report) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $83.78. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.5% loss over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
SESEN BIO, INC. (. SESN - Free Report) closed at $0.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Coming into...
Zacks.com
Buying Opportunities in the Auto Sector as Volatility Surges
Volatility has become the byword for the stock market this year. After enduring a tough first half, the U.S. markets breathed a sigh of relief from the big summer rally that started in mid-June and continued till mid-August. But the rally petered out in the second half of August. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s resolute stance at the Jackson Hole conference that he won’t back off in the fight against inflation even if it results in economic pain didn’t go down too well with investors.
Zacks.com
American Assets Trust (AAT) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DON - Free Report) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
5 Best Inverse-Leveraged ETFs of September
DRV - Free Report) , Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (. SOXS - Free Report) , MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (. BERZ - Free Report) , ETFMG 2x Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (. MJIN - Free Report) and Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x...
Zacks.com
3 IT Services Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry
CDW - Free Report) , EPAM Systems (. NTNX - Free Report) . Robust spending on cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is driving industry-wide growth. Solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been benefiting the prospects of the industry participants.
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Shipping Stocks Exporting Hefty Dividend Payouts
FDX - Free Report) withdrew its FY23 earnings forecast, citing a volatile operating environment. The news spooked many investors, with FDX shares losing more than 20% in value the following trading period. Obviously, the announcement has potentially enormous ramifications, as FedEx's operations span worldwide, providing us with a decent feel...
Comments / 0