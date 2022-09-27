Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Colorado Bear Coalition hosts town hall in Aspen to explain bear killings
ASPEN — The Colorado Bear Coalition hosted an Aspen community meeting on Tuesday to discuss with a skeptical audience the euthanizing of a sow and her four cubs in August. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were present to help residents understand why the five bears were euthanized and offer ways to prevent a similar situation in the future.
Summit Daily News
Luxury properties wow guests at Summit County’s 28th Annual Parade of Homes
The 28th annual Parade of Homes brought another showcase of Summit County’s best builds to the community. The parade started in 1994, the year after the Summit County Builders Association began. Marilyn Hogan, executive officer of the Summit County Builders Association, said the annual celebration started as a way for people in trades to showcase what their company was capable of.
Elk Fest, Cider Days, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. It will be a fall-filled weekend with colorful leaves and colder temperatures.
Summit Daily News
B Like Breckenridge campaign brings home tourism awards
The Breckenridge Tourism Office’s B Like Breckenridge campaign has been chosen for Green Destinations Top 100 Stories, an annual list of 100 destinations that inspire responsible tourism leadership globally. The office’s B Like Breckenridge campaign focuses on responsible tourism such as Leave No Trace principles and other tips to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
castlepinesconnection.com
Watering the garden of life
Jennifer Drinkwine Rexroat is an exceptional woman of strength, character and compassion for people who need it the most. She and her husband, Karl, are funeral directors at Drinkwine Family Mortuary, a third-generation family business based in Littleton. Rexroat’s grandparents, Lila and Donald Drinkwine, bought the business more than 60...
Denver Eatery Lands On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Anne Crane
Anne Peterson Crane, 90, passed away September 23, 2022. She was peaceful throughout her hospice experience with her faith sustaining her. For her full obituary, please go to Rundus.com. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 3 at Father Dyer United Methodist Church located at 310 Wellington Rd., Breckenridge, Colorado 80424.
Proctor's Garden: Fall is for planting
DENVER — Fall is an opportunity to make next year's garden better. It's a great time to plant trees, shrubs and perennials. The soil is still warm so that the roots can become established before winter arrives. It's easier for the roots to take hold in fall than in spring, when the soil is still cold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
denverite.com
A hundred rowhomes could soon fill this empty parking lot behind Harvey Park’s Brentwood Shopping Center
Denver parking lots are being razed for housing citywide, and now, this trend may be headed to Southwest Denver. Earlier this month, the Englewood-based architecture firm LAI Design Group submitted a concept plan for a nearly 5-acre, multi-family rowhouse development on a stretch of vacant parking lots, behind the Brentwood Shopping Center, at 3029 West Evans Avenue, in Harvey Park.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Invasive musk thistle will take a lot of work to get out of our wild places
As the days shorten and the fall colors begin to show, we think back on our experiences of taking on the noxious and invasive species in Summit County and how we might make our endeavors, or lack theof, more productive going forward. Let’s take a good look at the musk...
Summit Daily News
Alta Verde in Breckenridge receives environmental, sustainability award
Gorman & Co., the developer of several Summit County workforce housing communities, received the American Planning Association Colorado Chapter’s 2022 Merit Award for Sustainability and Environmental Planning for its work on the Alta Verde neighborhood. Located in Breckenridge, Alta Verde is a two-phase, net-zero community aimed to serve workforce...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
[WATCH] Elk battle it out in Estes Park
The annual elk rut has come to Estes Park. During this time of year, male elk get particularly aggressive and will fight one another to defend or compete for harems. This season lasts about a month, starting in the beginning of September. Watch as two males make waves as they...
Denver's Tennyson Street is losing beloved businesses
Tennyson Street is losing a bit of its history and charm.Driving the news: At least three prominent businesses along this busy stretch in northwest Denver announced closures recently. Allegro Coffee Roasters shuttered in June after opening in late 2015, with its parent company, Whole Foods Market, saying it was making operational changes.BookBar announced Monday that the shop and bar will close in January after 10 years in business. The owners cited the city's minimum wage increase as a factor.Nearby, Local 46 will close Friday after 10 years in the neighborhood. Co-owner Niya Gingerich tells Axios Denver their lease-term ended, and...
Summit Daily News
Submit your photos to Summit Daily’s fall colors gallery
Fall color is bursting in Summit County, and to celebrate, the Summit Daily News is asking readers to share their best shots in its Fall Colors Photo Gallery. Submissions are accepted through Oct. 31, and readers can submit as many photos as they would like. Submissions will appear in the online gallery on SummitDaily.com. Some images will also appear on gallery pages in a few print issues of the paper from now until the contest ends.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Summit Daily News
Google grant to help Colorado Mountain College enhance nursing training
Colorado Mountain College was the recent recipient of a $125,000 grant from Google intended to support three nursing-simulation labs that are part of the college’s nurse education program at its Spring Valley, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge campuses. “Colorado Mountain College’s leadership in addressing the nursing shortage across Colorado communities...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Tor Brunvand
Please join us to celebrate Tor Brunvand’s Well Lived Life. We would love to hear stories from the cadre of friends and family of how this incredible man impacted the lives of so many! To honor Tor’s lifetime of hospitality, we will have libations and light snacks. 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St, Frisco, Sunday October 9 12:30pm-3:30pm.
Summit Daily News
The Wailin’ Jennys to perform in Breckenridge for the 1st time
The music industry can be fickle, and it often requires a lot of luck. Being in the right place at the right time has the ability to change career paths. Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Cara Luft are familiar with that firsthand. Their group, The Wailin’ Jennys, was born out...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge officials take data and look ahead to winter tourism for 2022-23 season
As snow is expected to dust the highest peaks in Summit County later this week, Breckenridge town leaders are looking ahead to see what the winter season could look like when it comes to visitors. Breckenridge Tourism Office CEO Lucy Kay said that bookings around Christmas are currently lower, but...
Comments / 0