ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Frank Schwindel Signs with Dominican Winter League Club

By Payton Havermann
Inside The Cubs
Inside The Cubs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvtUJ_0iCWPkMK00

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel has found a new home after his release.

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel wasn't out of the job long after being released by the Cubs on Sept. 18. The 30-year-old signed a contract with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League for the 2022-23 season. The team announced the move on Sunday.

Schwindel was a bright spot in Chicago's dark second half of the 2021 season. After being claimed off of waivers from the Oakland Athletics, "The Tank" was called up following the Cubs trade deadline sell-off and became the team's primary first baseman.

The righty took the job and ran with it, finishing with a slash line of .342/.389/.619 and a 1.002 OPS. That was good enough to place him sixth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting, despite playing in just 56 games with the Cubs, and also earned him the opening day first baseman job in 2022.

Unfortunately, the New Jersey native was unable to replicate his success in an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Schwindel had a .635 OPS with Chicago before being demoted to Triple-A, and the addition of Franmil Reyes paired with the team opting for a platoon of Alfonso Rivas and PJ Higgins at first base made it tough for the St. John's product to earn his way back to the Majors.

The promotion of breakout first base prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa along with a trip to the injured list seemed to seal Schwindel's fate, as the righty hadn't played in a game in almost a month at the time of his release.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

MLB Insider says Cardinals will pursue star shortstops in offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason, and an MLB insider is reporting they will be in on the superstar shortstop market. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to join a number of teams in pursuing the top shortstops on the market this offseason – Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Inside The Cubs

Inside The Cubs

Chicago, IL
232
Followers
172
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/cubs

Comments / 0

Community Policy