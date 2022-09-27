Read full article on original website
Roberta Schoen
3d ago
She also said that the January 6th was just people expressing their views. Over 100 police injured and.some killed. We can do better.
Civil War graffiti saying "Yanks caught hell" is the oldest graffiti found in this rare 1850s houseAnita DurairajBrandy Station, VA
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in FredericksburgWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
NBC12
Week one into Virginia early voting numbers indicate strong interest in midterms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Overall, more than 57,000 people have cast a ballot for the November General Election in Virginia. Compared to the numbers in 2018, which was the last midterm election, 344,594 people voted. Voting rules were also different then. This fall, everyone in the state will at least...
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council decries Governor Youngkin’s anti-trans schools proposal
The Alexandria City Council, on Wednesday, says that Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use stigmatize and undermine children, and puts their lives at risk. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Education, Council backed the position of Alexandria City Public Schools...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Richmond’s AP Hill statue poses safety threat, neighbors say
The future of Richmond’s last standing Confederate monument will be discussed inside of a courtroom on Thursday morning.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on track to restore parental rights against woke education bureaucrats
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender policy puts the educational system on track to help parents while guaranteeing parental rights against bureaucrats.
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
fox5dc.com
Virginia's 7th Congressional District race heats up
One of the most important Congressional races in the 2022 midterm elections is happening in Virginia - the race for the 7th Congressional District. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald takes us inside the election, and explains why it is so important.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
cbs19news
Emergency declaration activates anti-price gouging law
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging law has been activated by a state of emergency declaration. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian in the Commonwealth. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the activation...
cbs19news
State of emergency declared ahead of Ian's arrival in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A state of emergency has been declared ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian’s remnants in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin declared the state of emergency on Wednesday because the storm is expected to start impacting parts of the Commonwealth on Friday. “Hurricane Ian is...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
cbs19news
Climate activist protest against Youngkin outside Keswick Hall
KESWICK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A small group of local climate activists protesting outside an event that Governor Glenn Youngkin attended Thursday in Albemarle County. The protestors, dressed in oversized puppet costumes, were outside Keswick Hall on Thursday afternoon while Youngkin was inside. The group's members say they were there...
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
cbs19news
UVA Chapel to close for interior renovation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time in 70 years, the inside of a historic chapel in Charlottesville will be renovated. The University of Virginia says the 137-year-old Gothic structure will be undergoing a project to clean, restore, and refinish historic surfaces throughout the interior. For example, the...
