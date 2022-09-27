ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Comments / 36

Roberta Schoen
3d ago

She also said that the January 6th was just people expressing their views. Over 100 police injured and.some killed. We can do better.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Government
City
Culpeper, VA
City
Henrico, VA
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Powhatan, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Madison, VA
City
Goochland, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Elections
royalexaminer.com

Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership

Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail

Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Spanberger
Person
Powhatan
fox5dc.com

Virginia's 7th Congressional District race heats up

One of the most important Congressional races in the 2022 midterm elections is happening in Virginia - the race for the 7th Congressional District. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald takes us inside the election, and explains why it is so important.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Democrat
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Emergency declaration activates anti-price gouging law

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging law has been activated by a state of emergency declaration. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian in the Commonwealth. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the activation...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

State of emergency declared ahead of Ian's arrival in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A state of emergency has been declared ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian’s remnants in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin declared the state of emergency on Wednesday because the storm is expected to start impacting parts of the Commonwealth on Friday. “Hurricane Ian is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cbs19news

Climate activist protest against Youngkin outside Keswick Hall

KESWICK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A small group of local climate activists protesting outside an event that Governor Glenn Youngkin attended Thursday in Albemarle County. The protestors, dressed in oversized puppet costumes, were outside Keswick Hall on Thursday afternoon while Youngkin was inside. The group's members say they were there...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA Chapel to close for interior renovation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time in 70 years, the inside of a historic chapel in Charlottesville will be renovated. The University of Virginia says the 137-year-old Gothic structure will be undergoing a project to clean, restore, and refinish historic surfaces throughout the interior. For example, the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy