Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
UPDATE: Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A husband, wife and their two dogs are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, officials say. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home along County Highway 6 east of Highway 59 just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns, as well as two deceased dogs.
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -New developments out of Becker County where a husband, wife, and their two dogs were found dead in their home yesterday. They have been identified as 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns. “They were fun-loving people. They gave with all their heart,” said Tammy...
