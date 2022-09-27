Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Nicholas A. Edwards joins South Georgia Technical College as full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor
AMERICUS – Nicholas A. Edwards of Ellaville has been hired as a new full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor for South Georgia Technical College effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Edwards will report to SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and lead CDL Instructor Robert Cook. He will teach on both the Americus and the Crisp County Center campuses.
Branch manager of Harris County Public Library sets sights on career transition
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – You may have known her as Stephanie Green. Having recently married, the branch manager of Harris County Public Library recently changed her name to Stephanie Barnes. Barnes has worked in her current position for six years and has her sights set on being the outreach and public services librarian for the […]
3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
WTVM
Father of Mariah Farrow working on movie to honor CSU student killed in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years ago, a freshman at Columbus State University was killed in a blind rage by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. The suspect charged was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Mariah Farrow’s story was recently broadcast on an episode of “Fatal Attraction” on TV One.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southgatv.com
Bryant swears in SGTC police chief
AMERICUS, GA – South Georgia Technical College Director of Campus Safety Sammy Stone, Jr., was officially sworn in as the SGTC Police Chief by Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant recently. Chief Stone has already gone through law enforcement training and has been a Peace Officer’s Standards and Training (POST)...
southgatv.com
Fatality confirmed at Albany fire
ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Monroe & W Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet...
WALB 10
Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) campus is mourning the death of a second student. Derex Moore, 22, was killed in an accidental shooting on Wednesday. His death comes after another ASU student, Yasmine Durham, 21, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Moore’s passing...
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
southgatv.com
Albany’s drive-thru health care clinic
ALBANY, GA – Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will host the organization’s Annual Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany, Georgia. The event is free and open to residents across Southwest Georgia.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
WALB 10
Aldi opens new location in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC to start eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be offering eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th. It is not too late to sign up. Financial aid and other aid is available which might make classes practically tuition free! Students can secure a full-semester of credit in just eight weeks. SGTC...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia National Fairgrounds becomes temporary horse shelter for Hurricane Ian
PERRY, Ga. - The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is opening up to house about 250 horses being moved out of the path of Hurricane Ian. Stall reservations will be open on a first come, first served basis. Appropriate paperwork and proof of a negative Coggins test will be required.
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
Albany, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Houston County Football
Scenes from Lee County vs. Houston County high school football on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
wfxl.com
Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
Americus Times-Recorder
Area Beat Report September 26 through 27
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Clark, Cornelius Veron (In Jail), 57, Theft By Shoplifting. Jackson, Tanikaya Somona (Bonded Out), 40, City Probation. Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 27, Failure to have license on person/Violating restriction of driver’s license/Failure to maintain lane/Probation Violation. Washington, Kadarius Marquise (In...
Comments / 0