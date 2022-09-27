ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Nicholas A. Edwards joins South Georgia Technical College as full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor

AMERICUS – Nicholas A. Edwards of Ellaville has been hired as a new full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor for South Georgia Technical College effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Edwards will report to SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and lead CDL Instructor Robert Cook. He will teach on both the Americus and the Crisp County Center campuses.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
southgatv.com

Bryant swears in SGTC police chief

AMERICUS, GA – South Georgia Technical College Director of Campus Safety Sammy Stone, Jr., was officially sworn in as the SGTC Police Chief by Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant recently. Chief Stone has already gone through law enforcement training and has been a Peace Officer’s Standards and Training (POST)...
southgatv.com

Fatality confirmed at Albany fire

ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Monroe & W Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet...
WALB 10

Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) campus is mourning the death of a second student. Derex Moore, 22, was killed in an accidental shooting on Wednesday. His death comes after another ASU student, Yasmine Durham, 21, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Moore’s passing...
WALB 10

ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
southgatv.com

Albany’s drive-thru health care clinic

ALBANY, GA – Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will host the organization’s Annual Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany, Georgia. The event is free and open to residents across Southwest Georgia.
WALB 10

Aldi opens new location in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC to start eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be offering eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th. It is not too late to sign up. Financial aid and other aid is available which might make classes practically tuition free! Students can secure a full-semester of credit in just eight weeks. SGTC...
High School Football PRO

Albany, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
wfxl.com

Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
Americus Times-Recorder

Area Beat Report September 26 through 27

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Clark, Cornelius Veron (In Jail), 57, Theft By Shoplifting. Jackson, Tanikaya Somona (Bonded Out), 40, City Probation. Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 27, Failure to have license on person/Violating restriction of driver’s license/Failure to maintain lane/Probation Violation. Washington, Kadarius Marquise (In...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA

