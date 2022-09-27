Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, 2022.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said that the four had attempted to steal property by using an assumed identity and fraudulent credit cards at a store in the Town of Erwin.

All four were charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Identity Theft in the First Degree, both class D Felonies. Beard, Wiggins, and Pinckney were arraigned in CAP Court and released, while Allison was arraigned and held in the Steuben County Jail due to previous felony convictions.

