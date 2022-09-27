ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NY

Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, 2022.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said that the four had attempted to steal property by using an assumed identity and fraudulent credit cards at a store in the Town of Erwin.

All four were charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Identity Theft in the First Degree, both class D Felonies. Beard, Wiggins, and Pinckney were arraigned in CAP Court and released, while Allison was arraigned and held in the Steuben County Jail due to previous felony convictions.

Sal J Tombasco
2d ago

Rochester, it definitely figures. All the way from Rochester and they stretch their crimes into Erwin. The age difference between the 3 teaching the younger into criminals. I'd be guessing but it's almost a positive that more crimes were committed many times by them before this. You wonder if any of them have worked or had jobs. Send them back to Rochester and keep them in jail for a few years. Not minutes which will most likely happen.This catch and release of criminals is THE MOST RIDICULOUS LAW, jail time for a long time is definitely needed... and the problem is 99% never learn and return to crimes

