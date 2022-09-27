ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

AFTERNOON GALLERY: Hurricane Ian shows effects in Lowcountry

This photo gallery will be updated in real-time as more images come in. A tree has fallen on River Road. A James Island resident suffering from severe flooding. Pawleys Island suffering from severe flooding. A North Charleston resident's front yard. Rain water on James Island. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry hospitals limit operations during Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, hospitals and medical centers throughout the area are preparing for the storm. Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center. At Trident Medical Center, visitation has been paused until 8 a.m. Sunday. Both hospital’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Illumination Charleston

Illumination Charleston is an overall event weekend with our partners, Explore Charleston and Southern Living from December 1st through 4th. During this exciting weekend, Historic Charleston Foundation will host a series of four lectures from esteemed and talented designers from across the country that align with their overall mission of historic preservation.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian to make third landfall in Lowcountry by afternoon

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Overnight, Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen ahead of its third landfall, expected Friday afternoon in South Carolina. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Charleston and Berkeley counties until noon Friday. Those areas include North Charleston and downtown Charleston. With ocean temperatures remaining...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian causes significant flooding in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian has impacted the Lowcountry, and the streets of downtown Charleston are experiencing significant flooding. The roads are completely flooded, and there are downed powerlines on Calhoun Street. Emergency vehicles are present, but Charleston County EMS has stopped. Until the high tides recede, downtown...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach

On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Co. resources & updates for residents amid Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County has issued locations for available shelters and parking garages. Updates for recycling cancellations and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) have been shared as well. Shelters:. Pet Shelter, 3841 Leeds Avenue, opens Thursday at 8 a.m. Dunston Elementary, 1825...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Town of Summerville declares state of emergency

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The town of Summerville has declared a state of emergency during the council meeting today. Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated a curfew was enacted. That is incorrect. The Town of Summerville does not have a curfew set. ORIGINAL STORY: Summerville...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry cities & counties announce closures amid Hurricane Ian

Lowcountry cities and counties have announced government closures due to inclement weather. Mount Pleasant (Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens) The Boone Hall Plantation is closed Friday and Saturday. The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch will not be open this Friday through Sunday. All tickets purchased for these events will be valid...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Bridges will stay open during Hurricane Ian: CCSO

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/30/22 at 11 a.m.) -- Sustained winds in Charleston are clocking in in the low 30s. Wind gusts are reported in the high 40s. Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say area bridges will not be closed due to high winds during Hurricane Ian.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house

GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
GEORGETOWN, SC

