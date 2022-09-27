ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

The Northern Lights may be visible across the Upper Midwest Friday Night

The Northern Lights could be visible across the Upper Midwest Friday Night and into the first weekend of October. Recent solar flares may interact with the Earth's Magnetosphere, causing the auroras to be visible at lower latitudes in the northern and southern hemispheres. This mean that folks in the northern...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Crunch time for construction projects

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are more than 20 Minnesota Department of Transportation projects underway in district six, which covers southeast Minnesota. The construction season is now in its crunch time. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the end of construction season is the end of October or early November. But, all...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy