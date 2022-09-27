Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
The Northern Lights may be visible across the Upper Midwest Friday Night
The Northern Lights could be visible across the Upper Midwest Friday Night and into the first weekend of October. Recent solar flares may interact with the Earth's Magnetosphere, causing the auroras to be visible at lower latitudes in the northern and southern hemispheres. This mean that folks in the northern...
KIMT
Crunch time for construction projects
ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are more than 20 Minnesota Department of Transportation projects underway in district six, which covers southeast Minnesota. The construction season is now in its crunch time. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the end of construction season is the end of October or early November. But, all...
Comments / 0