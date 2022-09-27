ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Resurgent Mukwonago sweeps host invite

MUKWONAGO — With the composure and mindset of a seasoned veteran, Joe McNulty quietly rose to the occasion, maintained a strong, consistent pace and took it all in stride. McNulty, a senior, finished in a winning time of 16 minutes to lead the Mukwonago boys cross country team to a statement-making title in its own eight-team Mukwonago Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc boys best in Midwest

JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc boys cross country team stood out in a crowd Saturday. The Raccoons netted 78 points to win the 84th annual Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. At a glance: Up next. What: Middleton Invitational Boys Cross Country Meet.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mukwonago, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Berlin, WI
City
Middleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Cedarburg, WI
City
Germantown, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Milton, WI
Waukesha, WI
Education
City
Cudahy, WI
City
New Berlin, WI
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Menomonee Falls sweeps Brookfield Central for first GMC win

BROOKFIELD — Katie Lockwood clearly demonstrated to everyone in attendance that she knows how to make the most of a little time to kill. Lockwood, an aggressive senior outside hitter, finished with a team-high 22 kills and four blocks as the energized Menomonee Falls girls volleyball team swept Brookfield Central 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 in a spirited Greater Metro Conference dual between longtime, fierce league rivals Tuesday night.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joan C. Plopper

After a faith-led journey through life, Joan C. Plopper (nee Harry) was welcomed into the loving arms of God on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Joan was born in Fond du Lac on April 24, 1935, to loving parents Arthur and Mary Harry. As a young woman, Joan was a caring friend and compassionate sister. She turned that propensity for care giving into her career and graduated as a registered nurse from the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in 1956.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Volunteers#Highschool#New Berlin Eisenhower#Sauk Prairie#Mukwonago Best Percussion#Best Color Guard#Cudahy 1st
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

16-year-old boy shot near Racine high school

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot at the Delta Hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. Police found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in serious but stable...
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS 58

Sheboygan man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have identified the victim as Todd A. Hitsman. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police say. SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Sept. 29 around 4:57p.m.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Orioles, Owls fly into state sectionals

HARTFORD — Slinger’s girls golf program is the new kid on the block. The Owls didn't begin fielding a team until 2017. And when current senior Emma Raimer first arrived in 2019, things weren’t overly intense. “When I was a freshman, it was a lot more recreational,”...
SLINGER, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about

It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes; 1 of longest-running bowling lanes in country

Back in 1927, a small underground bowling alley and recreation center was constructed on Milwaukee’s eastside, and this week it’s celebrating a big anniversary as one of Milwaukee’s original activity bars. Brian Kramp is at Landmark Lanes with a look at some recent renovations that have been made to this 95-year-old local landmark.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy