Greater Milwaukee Today
Resurgent Mukwonago sweeps host invite
MUKWONAGO — With the composure and mindset of a seasoned veteran, Joe McNulty quietly rose to the occasion, maintained a strong, consistent pace and took it all in stride. McNulty, a senior, finished in a winning time of 16 minutes to lead the Mukwonago boys cross country team to a statement-making title in its own eight-team Mukwonago Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc boys best in Midwest
JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc boys cross country team stood out in a crowd Saturday. The Raccoons netted 78 points to win the 84th annual Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. At a glance: Up next. What: Middleton Invitational Boys Cross Country Meet.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Two Waukesha School District buildings sold to Carroll University
The School District of Waukesha announced Wednesday that it has sold two of its buildings to Carroll University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
milwaukeerecord.com
Gerrymandering, Republican supermajorities, and 4 state legislature races to watch in the Milwaukee area
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Menomonee Falls sweeps Brookfield Central for first GMC win
BROOKFIELD — Katie Lockwood clearly demonstrated to everyone in attendance that she knows how to make the most of a little time to kill. Lockwood, an aggressive senior outside hitter, finished with a team-high 22 kills and four blocks as the energized Menomonee Falls girls volleyball team swept Brookfield Central 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 in a spirited Greater Metro Conference dual between longtime, fierce league rivals Tuesday night.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joan C. Plopper
After a faith-led journey through life, Joan C. Plopper (nee Harry) was welcomed into the loving arms of God on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Joan was born in Fond du Lac on April 24, 1935, to loving parents Arthur and Mary Harry. As a young woman, Joan was a caring friend and compassionate sister. She turned that propensity for care giving into her career and graduated as a registered nurse from the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in 1956.
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WISN
16-year-old boy shot near Racine high school
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot at the Delta Hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. Police found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in serious but stable...
Teen shot near Case High School out of surgery, recovering
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot across from Case High School in Racine on Wednesday said he is now out of surgery.
nbc15.com
Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
CBS 58
Sheboygan man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have identified the victim as Todd A. Hitsman. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police say. SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Sept. 29 around 4:57p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Orioles, Owls fly into state sectionals
HARTFORD — Slinger’s girls golf program is the new kid on the block. The Owls didn't begin fielding a team until 2017. And when current senior Emma Raimer first arrived in 2019, things weren’t overly intense. “When I was a freshman, it was a lot more recreational,”...
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about
It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes; 1 of longest-running bowling lanes in country
Back in 1927, a small underground bowling alley and recreation center was constructed on Milwaukee’s eastside, and this week it’s celebrating a big anniversary as one of Milwaukee’s original activity bars. Brian Kramp is at Landmark Lanes with a look at some recent renovations that have been made to this 95-year-old local landmark.
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
