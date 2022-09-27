After a faith-led journey through life, Joan C. Plopper (nee Harry) was welcomed into the loving arms of God on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Joan was born in Fond du Lac on April 24, 1935, to loving parents Arthur and Mary Harry. As a young woman, Joan was a caring friend and compassionate sister. She turned that propensity for care giving into her career and graduated as a registered nurse from the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in 1956.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO