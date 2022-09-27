ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

OPEC+ oil output cut talks narrow to 0.5-1.0 mln bpd, sources say

LONDON/DUBAI, Sept 30 Reuters) - OPEC+ oil producers considering lowering their output target at a meeting on Oct. 5 are focused on a cut of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to support the market, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian...
IMF board approves new food shock financing window to ease war shortages

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its executive board approved a new mechanism for low-condition emergency loans to help vulnerable countries cope with food shortages and rising costs stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine. The IMF said its new Food Shock Window will be open for...
Euro falls after inflation data but heads for weekly gain

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The euro dropped on Friday after inflation in the euro zone hit a record high, but headed for a weekly gain on hawkish signals from the European Central Bank as some calm returned to foreign exchange markets at the end of a wild week. Sterling...
Strong hands buy at bottoms and sell at tops

Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. In recent years, the global transition towards clean energy has stretched the need for the...
Credit Suisse has strong capital base and liquidity -CEO memo

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Friday and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank that is due to announce the outcome of a strategic review next month. "I...
Oil could slow declines as supply risks return to fore

Sept 30 (Reuters) - A recent oil price decline could slow in the last quarter of the year and into 2023 as focus shifts from concerns over a recessionary hit to demand to tightening global supply, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast...
Zambia plans to acquire "golden shares" in mining sector, finmin says

LUSAKA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Zambian government plans to enhance its participation in the country's mining sector by acquiring "golden shares" in mining companies, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Argentina knocks on gas producers' doors for pipeline financing -minister

HOUSTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentina is in talks with the country's natural gas producers over financing for the second phase of a key pipeline to transport the fuel to consumption hubs, Neuquen province's energy minister told Reuters. A lack of drilling rigs and transportation from Argentina's massive Vaca Muerta...
Thai economy still in recovery in August on tourism rebound

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy was still on a recovery path in August on rebounding tourism and domestic demand, which would continue to support economic activity, the central bank said on Friday. Rising costs and slower global demand were among factors to be monitored, however, the Bank of...
Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 9.25%, signals more hikes possible

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate on Thursday by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own recent three-quarter of a percentage point increase. The bank's five...
Euro zone yields fall, German real rates in positive territory

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone debt yields fell on Friday after a sharp bond selloff earlier this week but anxiety persisted about central banks' monetary tightening path and possible erratic moves in UK gilts. Euro zone inflation zoomed past forecasts to hit 10.0% in September, a new record high,...
Futures edge higher ahead of key inflation data

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday ahead of key inflation data in a tumultuous month marked by heavy losses on concerns of an economic downturn fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb soaring prices. All eyes will be on the core personal consumption...
