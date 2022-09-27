Read full article on original website
U.S. to act at U.N. on Friday on Russia's proclaimed annexations in Ukraine - Blinken
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will act at the U.N. Security Council on Friday to hold Russia accountable for Moscow's referendums and proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday the United...
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
OPEC+ oil output cut talks narrow to 0.5-1.0 mln bpd, sources say
LONDON/DUBAI, Sept 30 Reuters) - OPEC+ oil producers considering lowering their output target at a meeting on Oct. 5 are focused on a cut of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to support the market, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian...
Brazil's far-right president Bolsonaro faces favored left-wing Lula
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right leader, is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva -- a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges.
IMF board approves new food shock financing window to ease war shortages
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its executive board approved a new mechanism for low-condition emergency loans to help vulnerable countries cope with food shortages and rising costs stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine. The IMF said its new Food Shock Window will be open for...
Tesla's logistical challenges overshadow record deliveries
Oct 2 - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) on Sunday announced lower-than-expected electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as logistical challenges overshadowed its record deliveries.
U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves rises in Q2; euro share slips -IMF data
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund rose in the second quarter, with the Federal Reserve in the midst of an aggressive tightening cycle aimed at stamping out uncomfortably high inflation. The greenback's share of reserves rose to...
Market volatility is boosting gold's safe-haven appeal and near term sentiment improves
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that both Wall Street analysts and Main Street retail investors are...
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
Euro falls after inflation data but heads for weekly gain
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The euro dropped on Friday after inflation in the euro zone hit a record high, but headed for a weekly gain on hawkish signals from the European Central Bank as some calm returned to foreign exchange markets at the end of a wild week. Sterling...
Strong hands buy at bottoms and sell at tops
Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. In recent years, the global transition towards clean energy has stretched the need for the...
Credit Suisse has strong capital base and liquidity -CEO memo
ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Friday and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank that is due to announce the outcome of a strategic review next month. "I...
Oil could slow declines as supply risks return to fore
Sept 30 (Reuters) - A recent oil price decline could slow in the last quarter of the year and into 2023 as focus shifts from concerns over a recessionary hit to demand to tightening global supply, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast...
Zambia plans to acquire "golden shares" in mining sector, finmin says
LUSAKA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Zambian government plans to enhance its participation in the country's mining sector by acquiring "golden shares" in mining companies, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Argentina knocks on gas producers' doors for pipeline financing -minister
HOUSTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentina is in talks with the country's natural gas producers over financing for the second phase of a key pipeline to transport the fuel to consumption hubs, Neuquen province's energy minister told Reuters. A lack of drilling rigs and transportation from Argentina's massive Vaca Muerta...
Thai economy still in recovery in August on tourism rebound
BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy was still on a recovery path in August on rebounding tourism and domestic demand, which would continue to support economic activity, the central bank said on Friday. Rising costs and slower global demand were among factors to be monitored, however, the Bank of...
Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 9.25%, signals more hikes possible
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate on Thursday by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own recent three-quarter of a percentage point increase. The bank's five...
Can gold price put an end to its six-month losing streak? Prices are at 'critical juncture' - analysts
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Gold saw a key development mid-week as prices rose from 2.5-year lows and headed towards the $1,700 an...
Euro zone yields fall, German real rates in positive territory
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone debt yields fell on Friday after a sharp bond selloff earlier this week but anxiety persisted about central banks' monetary tightening path and possible erratic moves in UK gilts. Euro zone inflation zoomed past forecasts to hit 10.0% in September, a new record high,...
Futures edge higher ahead of key inflation data
Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday ahead of key inflation data in a tumultuous month marked by heavy losses on concerns of an economic downturn fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb soaring prices. All eyes will be on the core personal consumption...
