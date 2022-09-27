Read full article on original website
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3
Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot
Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR
Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics
