Wet weekend ahead as Hurricane Ian brings rain to central Pa.
The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 storm, will bring rain into the central Pa., making a wet weekend. The storm is expected to bring rain to much of the east coast from South Carolina to New York, with precipitation starting overnight Friday in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
How much rain will Hurricane Ian bring to central Pa.?
The very dry air mass that has brought the stretch of sunny and unseasonably cool weather across much of central Pa. this week will likely determine how much of a residual rain event the region gets from the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it makes its way up the coast.
Remnants Of Hurricane Ian To Drench NJ This Weekend
As Hurricane Ian loosens its grip on Florida and turns to the Carolinas, New Jersey will be getting some remnants of the storm over the weekend. Rain is expected to begin in the evening hours Friday, Sept. 30 and continue through around the same time on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the National Weather Service.
Tax-free shop; fall foliage; weekend weather: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. High: 68; Low: 54. Cloudy today, rainy through the weekend. Officials said 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus this week. A boy was hospitalized. Harrisburg officials pledged to help the school’s security team through training and having officers patrol. The school district this week hired a new safety director.
Hurricane Ian nears Carolinas after causing deaths, damage in Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian is bearing down on South Carolina’s coast and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods. With Ian’s winds holding at 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center’s update at 5 a.m. Friday placed Ian about...
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came...
Hurricane Ian: What Hampton Roads can expect
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Ian is expected to take a path west of Hampton Roads through the southeastern U.S. after slamming Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, but our area can still expect some impacts. The powerful category 4 storm (as of Wednesday) was expected to have catastrophic...
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the...
Pennsylvania Task Force deployed to South Carolina to assist with Hurricane Ian’s emergency efforts
The Pennsylvania Task Force was recently deployed to South Carolina to aid in Hurricane Ian’s emergency efforts, according to reports. Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it neared central Florida on Wednesday, dozens of Pa. Task Force members were deployed to the south. This...
Hurricane Ian forces Pa. couple to postpone Florida wedding, at least 20 guests stranded
According to WPXI, a Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island in Florida this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride told the news outlet that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already...
Monster storm Ian drains Tampa Bay of water as it nears landfall
TAMPA, Fla. — Water drained from Tampa Bay on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm eventually made landfall near Fort Myers, about 100 miles to the south. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out onto the...
WGAL
Help on way from Pennsylvania for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
People from Pennsylvania are getting ready or are already helping victims of Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross has volunteers on standby to go to Florida when it is safe for them to travel. The Red Cross has 18 pre-positioned people, supplies, and blood to help with relief. Dareda Bennett,...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
Floridians awake to unfathomable damage as storm assessment begins
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the vacation island resorts of Sanibel and Captiva, rescuers flew in on helicopters because the roads from the mainland of Southwest Florida had collapsed into San Carlos Bay. To the south, Fort Myers Beach, once a lively town center of fish restaurants and bars, was reduced to a debris field of concrete blocks, shredded wood and broken tiles, its pier stripped down to a skeleton of pilings.
