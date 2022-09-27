ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet weekend ahead as Hurricane Ian brings rain to central Pa.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 storm, will bring rain into the central Pa., making a wet weekend. The storm is expected to bring rain to much of the east coast from South Carolina to New York, with precipitation starting overnight Friday in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Remnants Of Hurricane Ian To Drench NJ This Weekend

As Hurricane Ian loosens its grip on Florida and turns to the Carolinas, New Jersey will be getting some remnants of the storm over the weekend. Rain is expected to begin in the evening hours Friday, Sept. 30 and continue through around the same time on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the National Weather Service.
Tax-free shop; fall foliage; weekend weather: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. High: 68; Low: 54. Cloudy today, rainy through the weekend. Officials said 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus this week. A boy was hospitalized. Harrisburg officials pledged to help the school’s security team through training and having officers patrol. The school district this week hired a new safety director.
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came...
Hurricane Ian: What Hampton Roads can expect

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Ian is expected to take a path west of Hampton Roads through the southeastern U.S. after slamming Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, but our area can still expect some impacts. The powerful category 4 storm (as of Wednesday) was expected to have catastrophic...
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Floridians awake to unfathomable damage as storm assessment begins

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the vacation island resorts of Sanibel and Captiva, rescuers flew in on helicopters because the roads from the mainland of Southwest Florida had collapsed into San Carlos Bay. To the south, Fort Myers Beach, once a lively town center of fish restaurants and bars, was reduced to a debris field of concrete blocks, shredded wood and broken tiles, its pier stripped down to a skeleton of pilings.
Fifth-generation Md. winemaker creating her own history with recent awards

For Rachel Loew Lipman, 2022 will go down as one she won’t forget, a roller coaster of a year that has seen sorrow as well as happiness. Lipman, 29, already was working full time at Loew Vineyards in Mt. Airy, Maryland, when her grandfather died in April. William and Lois Loew had bought a 37-acre parcel in Frederick County in March 1982, planted vines, and by 1986 were selling their first bottles of wine. For several decades they continued to carry forward a family vocation that began in the mid-1800s, in Bursztyn, Poland, when Meilech Loew began making mead and his sons became involved in wine distribution and marketing.
