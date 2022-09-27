COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State official press release. Ohio Stadium, one of the most recognizable venues in all of sports and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, turns 100 this week and The Ohio State University and Department of Athletics will recognize the honor around the Ohio State vs. Rutgers football game, set for Saturday with a 3:40 p.m. kick. The Big Ten Network will televise the game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO