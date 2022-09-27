OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Oak Harbor went for the 2-point conversion in overtime and the win — and got it. Carson Ridener hauled in the successful try from Michael Lalonde on the final play of the game for a 29-28 Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division victory for the Rockets over visiting Huron on Friday night. Ridener, who ran for 142 yards on 40 carries, scored on a 5-yard run one play before to set up the conversion. Lalonde completed 17 of 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Oak Harbor (6-1, 3-1).

