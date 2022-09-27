Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Titans look to address lack of second-half scoring
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scoring touchdowns early in games has not been an issue for the Tennessee Titans so far this season. The third and fourth quarters have been a big problem with the Titans outscored 57-7 combined after halftime over the first three games. They can't afford that...
SFGate
Third-stringer Horton leads Tulane past Houston 27-24 in OT
HOUSTON (AP) — Third-string quarterback Kai Horton tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyjae Spears in overtime to give Tulane a 27-24 victory over Houston on Friday night in an American Athletic Conference opener. Bubba Baxa kicked a 36-yard field goal for Houston (2-3, 0-1) in the opening possession...
High school football roundup: Oak Harbor wins on 2-point conversion
OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Oak Harbor went for the 2-point conversion in overtime and the win — and got it. Carson Ridener hauled in the successful try from Michael Lalonde on the final play of the game for a 29-28 Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division victory for the Rockets over visiting Huron on Friday night. Ridener, who ran for 142 yards on 40 carries, scored on a 5-yard run one play before to set up the conversion. Lalonde completed 17 of 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Oak Harbor (6-1, 3-1).
High school football: Brighton scores 30 unanswered in second half to outrun Park City, 47-33
Brighton running back Kace Gurr rumbled for four touchdowns and the Bengals rallied for 30 unanswered second half points to topple Park City in a 47-33 shootout Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College football games today: Top 25 schedule, scores for Week 5
College football top 25 rankings, schedule, scores for Week 5 gamesAll times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule No. 4 Michigan at IowaSat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | FoxLine: Michigan -10.5FPI pick: Michigan 76.8% No. 7 ...
SFGate
Tulane 27, Houston 24, OT
TULN_D.Watts 13 pass from Horton (Esnard kick), 12:42. HOU_Dell 1 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 6:10. TULN_Canady 57 fumble return (Esnard kick), 8:31. HOU_Campbell 1 run (Baxa kick), 10:04. HOU_Dell 14 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 3:04. TULN_James 3 pass from Horton (Esnard kick), :39. First Overtime. HOU_FG Baxa 36,...
ESPN analyst immediately disowns projection that has Warriors in play-in
One ESPN model has the Dubs in the play-in, but its creator quickly disowned the projection.
SFGate
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — James Wiseman, who missed all of last season while rehabilitating after a knee injury, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of...
Comments / 0