Titans look to address lack of second-half scoring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scoring touchdowns early in games has not been an issue for the Tennessee Titans so far this season. The third and fourth quarters have been a big problem with the Titans outscored 57-7 combined after halftime over the first three games. They can't afford that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Third-stringer Horton leads Tulane past Houston 27-24 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Third-string quarterback Kai Horton tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyjae Spears in overtime to give Tulane a 27-24 victory over Houston on Friday night in an American Athletic Conference opener. Bubba Baxa kicked a 36-yard field goal for Houston (2-3, 0-1) in the opening possession...
HOUSTON, TX
High school football roundup: Oak Harbor wins on 2-point conversion

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Oak Harbor went for the 2-point conversion in overtime and the win — and got it. Carson Ridener hauled in the successful try from Michael Lalonde on the final play of the game for a 29-28 Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division victory for the Rockets over visiting Huron on Friday night. Ridener, who ran for 142 yards on 40 carries, scored on a 5-yard run one play before to set up the conversion. Lalonde completed 17 of 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Oak Harbor (6-1, 3-1).
OAK HARBOR, OH
Tulane 27, Houston 24, OT

TULN_D.Watts 13 pass from Horton (Esnard kick), 12:42. HOU_Dell 1 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 6:10. TULN_Canady 57 fumble return (Esnard kick), 8:31. HOU_Campbell 1 run (Baxa kick), 10:04. HOU_Dell 14 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 3:04. TULN_James 3 pass from Horton (Esnard kick), :39. First Overtime. HOU_FG Baxa 36,...
FOOTBALL
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — James Wiseman, who missed all of last season while rehabilitating after a knee injury, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

