On Sept. 18, 1970, Jimi Hendrix died. Born James Marshall Hendrix in Seattle on Nov. 27, his childhood was filled with hardship and tragedy, from living with different relatives after his parent’s divorce to the death of his mother when he was just 15. It was around this time that Hendrix picked up his first guitar, an acoustic for $5, and began practicing. Soon he was skipping school, moving in and out of bands, stealing cars, and avoiding jail time by enlisting in the army in 1961. Discharged shortly after, Hendrix joined his Army friend bassist Billy Cox and began touring around and playing for a collection of artists, including Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke, and was playing with Little Richard and The Isley Brothers by the mid-1960s before forming The Blue Flames as Jimmy James.

