Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
Teddy Gentry, Founding Member Of Grammy-Winning Country Band, Arrested
Teddy Gentry, 70, was arrested for second-degree suspicions of unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Though he was booked at Alabama’s Cherokee County Detention Center at 10:38 am, by 11:06 am he was released that same Monday. Gentry is known as a founding member of the country band...
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
Complex
Watch Lizzo Play Flute From 1813 Previously Owned by President James Madison
A centuries-old crystal flute once owned by President James Madison got some stage time at Lizzo’s show in Washington D.C. this week. Per DCist, Lizzo was recently given an invitation to come explore the Library of Congress’ assortment of flutes prior to the show. After publicly accepting Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden’s invitation, Lizzo was indeed given the chance to see the “largest flute collection in the world” in person.
Behind the Death of Jimi Hendrix
On Sept. 18, 1970, Jimi Hendrix died. Born James Marshall Hendrix in Seattle on Nov. 27, his childhood was filled with hardship and tragedy, from living with different relatives after his parent’s divorce to the death of his mother when he was just 15. It was around this time that Hendrix picked up his first guitar, an acoustic for $5, and began practicing. Soon he was skipping school, moving in and out of bands, stealing cars, and avoiding jail time by enlisting in the army in 1961. Discharged shortly after, Hendrix joined his Army friend bassist Billy Cox and began touring around and playing for a collection of artists, including Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke, and was playing with Little Richard and The Isley Brothers by the mid-1960s before forming The Blue Flames as Jimmy James.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
Where are the Black musicians in the country's largest orchestras?
In 2014, a study found that only 1.4% of orchestra musicians were Black. In 2022, it's hard to know if that number is better or worse.
Comments / 0