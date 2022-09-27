ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Watch Lizzo Play Flute From 1813 Previously Owned by President James Madison

A centuries-old crystal flute once owned by President James Madison got some stage time at Lizzo’s show in Washington D.C. this week. Per DCist, Lizzo was recently given an invitation to come explore the Library of Congress’ assortment of flutes prior to the show. After publicly accepting Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden’s invitation, Lizzo was indeed given the chance to see the “largest flute collection in the world” in person.
WASHINGTON, DC
American Songwriter

Behind the Death of Jimi Hendrix

On Sept. 18, 1970, Jimi Hendrix died. Born James Marshall Hendrix in Seattle on Nov. 27, his childhood was filled with hardship and tragedy, from living with different relatives after his parent’s divorce to the death of his mother when he was just 15. It was around this time that Hendrix picked up his first guitar, an acoustic for $5, and began practicing. Soon he was skipping school, moving in and out of bands, stealing cars, and avoiding jail time by enlisting in the army in 1961. Discharged shortly after, Hendrix joined his Army friend bassist Billy Cox and began touring around and playing for a collection of artists, including Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke, and was playing with Little Richard and The Isley Brothers by the mid-1960s before forming The Blue Flames as Jimmy James.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick, MD
Entertainment
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
CBS News

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy