Trioscope Names Joe Snowden as Chief Operating Officer, Kyle Hoedl as Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Trioscope has hired Kyle Hoedl as chief marketing officer and Joe Snowden as chief operating officer, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Both Kyle and Joe embody the acumen, energy and long-term vision that’s needed to scale our slate and catapult the company to the next level,” L.C. Crowley, co-founder and CEO of Trioscope, said in a statement. “Their hires are cornerstone to Trioscope’s evolution as a high-growth brand and business within a hyper-competitive global industry.”

Hoedl will lead marketing and communications for the company’s business sectors, including Trioscope Studios and Trioscope Platform. Previously, Hoedl led marketing and digital content strategy for Trioscope and Quality Films’ “Takeover,” an action thriller film starring Quavo, Billy Zane and Serayah, as well as conceptualized the Web3-enabled virtual world “Takeover World.”

Prior to joining Trioscope full time, Hoedl founded KH Consulting, where he served as Trioscope’s consulting head of marketing and senior marketing consultant for Showtime, Amazon Music and TuneIn, among other brands. He also held senior positions at LiveXLive Media and 360i, and led global audience engagement for Viacom International.

In his new role at Trioscope, Snowden will lead and manage all operations of Trioscope’s team and the company’s further expansion. Before Trioscope, Snowden was chief growth officer at Luckie and chief strategy officer at marketing firm Deveney. He also founded McRae Communications, an integrated marketing firm that included such clients as Triump Motorcycles and GE Power Systems.

Hoedl and Snowden will report directly to Crowley.

(Photo: Snowden and Hoedl.)