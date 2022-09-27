PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the deals in the contract between Peoria Public Schools and Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 is that teachers will receive a raise. The contract is for three years with a 6.5% raise in the first year and a 5.5% raise in the second and third years. The pay raise is retroactive to Aug. 1.

