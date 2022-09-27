Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
wcbu.org
Peoria County judge denies request to halt election over contested auditor referendum
Peoria County's election won't be halted while a lawsuit challenging the auditor referendum on the November ballot is underway. That's the order of Judge James Mack. He denied a request by auditor Jessica Thomas and Karrie Alms to issue an emergency preliminary injunction. "The possibility of not printing the ballots...
wjbc.com
McLean County is facing a significant housing crunch in a booming local economy
BLOOMINGTON – Due to a booming local economy, McLean County finds itself in a housing shortage. With the rapid growth of Rivian Automotive, Ferrero, and other large employors in the area, the local economic development council reports the need for housing is significant. “We ended up hiring a firm...
wglt.org
Connect Transit unveils new charging infrastructure
The mayors of Bloomington and Normal and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis were among dozens of area community leaders who gathered at Connect Transit's headquarters Tuesday morning for a celebration of the agency's journey toward electrification. Charging infrastructure for a continued roll out of battery-powered, electric buses arrived at Connect Transit's...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County auditor files lawsuit against Election Commission
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local community advocate Karrie Alms and Peoria’s current auditor Jessica Thomas have filed a lawsuit against the Peoria County Election Commission due to a referendum they believe is unfair. “Even if you’re for getting rid of the auditor, you should vote no on this...
25newsnow.com
Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
Central Illinois Proud
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary School mourns the loss of student in double homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A school mourns after a tragic double homicide in West Peoria takes the life of an elementary student and his mother. Police responded to a call at a house on North Cedar Ave in West Peoria around 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Quardreka S. Payne, and her son, 8-year-old Cael Thornton, shot dead in a home.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools superintendent discusses how the teachers’ raises will be paid
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the deals in the contract between Peoria Public Schools and Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 is that teachers will receive a raise. The contract is for three years with a 6.5% raise in the first year and a 5.5% raise in the second and third years. The pay raise is retroactive to Aug. 1.
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
1470 WMBD
Bartonville Police: Fundraising mailer may be scam
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Bartonville Police believe a fundraising mailer that at least one resident claims they got is a scam. Police say the resident approached them Friday after receiving mail identified as being from the Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund. The mailing indicates a “Bartonville* Fund Drive for Law Enforcement,” and police say there was a dollar bill enclosed.
newschannel20.com
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
classichits106.com
Ramp closures coming to I-39
MINONK – An extended ramp closure will be coming to I-39 in Woodford County. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that starting October 3rd the ramps to and from northbound I-39 at Minonk, exit 27 will be closed for construction. The patching and resurfacing work is expected to take two weeks and detours will be posted.
illinoisstate.edu
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Central Illinois Proud
Harwood identifies homeless homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a homicide victim that was located Thursday near Adams and Hancock Streets. According to a coroner’s office press release, 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant, who was reportedly homeless, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.
wglt.org
Supporters seek exonerations in 2 McLean County murder cases
Supporters of two men embroiled in decades-long court battles to challenge their McLean County murder convictions hosted a rally Thursday to raise awareness of a number of wrongful conviction cases filed in the county. The "Does Innocence Matter?" rally featured remarks by Patrick Pursley, a Rockford man convicted in 1993...
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
