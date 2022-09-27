Read full article on original website
Jackson caps career with bronze as Australia beats Canada
Lauren Jackson capped her storied international basketball career with another bronze medal scoring 30 points to lead Australia to a 95-65 win over Canada in the third-place game at the women's World Cup
ESPN
USWNT roster for England, Spain matches headlined by Crystal Dunn return, Alex Morgan absence
The return of Portland Thorns defender Crystal Dunn highlights the 24-player roster selected by United States women's national team manager Vlatko Andonovski for matches against England and Spain, though a knee injury has prevented San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan from taking part. The U.S. will play the Lionesses on...
MLS・
ESPN
Betting tips for Week 9 English Premier League games and more
Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more. So which team should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. The EPL is back in business this weekend after sitting out...
ESPN
Mexico's collapse against Colombia leaves a sour taste for 'Tata' Martino's side ahead of World Cup
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Colombia scored three goals in the second half to rally past World Cup-bound Mexico 3-2 in a Tuesday night exhibition match. Backed by a pro-Mexico crowd of 67,311 at Levi's Stadium, El Tri initially made an instant impact with a goal from Alexis Vega off a penalty in the 6th minute. Mexico continued their pressure going, with Vega creating a quick and clever play for Gerardo Arteaga, who scored to put Mexico up 2-0 by the 29th minute.
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
ESPN
He's behind you! Lion scares Kostas Manolas at transfer unveiling
Striker Kostas Manolas began his new career at Sharjah FC with a bang -- or should that be a growl -- after being unveiled while posing beside a live lion. The Greece international defender completed his move to the United Arab Emirates club this week and as part of his lion-themed presentation took part in a photoshoot alongside a wild animal.
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Juventus want January deal for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve want January deal...
Japan wrestling legend Antonio Inoki dies at 79
Flamboyant Japanese professional wrestler turned politician Antonio Inoki died Saturday aged 79, according to a company he founded. "Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and former professional wrestler, died in Tokyo," the group said in a statement.
ESPN
Red Bull, Aston Martin may have breached F1 budget cap - report
SINGAPORE -- The FIA has confirmed that any breach of Formula One's financial regulations will be "dealt with" amid reports Red Bull and Aston Martin may have exceeded the budget cap in 2021. F1 introduced a budget cap last year in the hope of levelling the playing field among teams...
Antonio Inoki, popular wrestler who faced Muhammad Ali, dies aged 79
The popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports like judo, karate and boxing.
ESPN
Tottenham's Harry Kane: Richarlison racist incident 'unacceptable'
Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has condemned a racist incident involving teammate Richarlison during Brazil's 5-1 friendly victory over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday as "unacceptable." A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a Richarlison goal, leading FIFA to announce the following day they will investigate...
MLS・
Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro-wrestler politician with N.Korea ties, dies
TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, widely known for his match with Muhammad Ali and ties to North Korea, has died aged 79, after years of battling a rare disease, the company he founded said on Saturday.
ESPN
El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system
Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
