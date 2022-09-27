ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Betting tips for Week 9 English Premier League games and more

Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more. So which team should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. The EPL is back in business this weekend after sitting out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Mexico's collapse against Colombia leaves a sour taste for 'Tata' Martino's side ahead of World Cup

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Colombia scored three goals in the second half to rally past World Cup-bound Mexico 3-2 in a Tuesday night exhibition match. Backed by a pro-Mexico crowd of 67,311 at Levi's Stadium, El Tri initially made an instant impact with a goal from Alexis Vega off a penalty in the 6th minute. Mexico continued their pressure going, with Vega creating a quick and clever play for Gerardo Arteaga, who scored to put Mexico up 2-0 by the 29th minute.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Paul Arriola
Person
Ricardo Pepi
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
ESPN

He's behind you! Lion scares Kostas Manolas at transfer unveiling

Striker Kostas Manolas began his new career at Sharjah FC with a bang -- or should that be a growl -- after being unveiled while posing beside a live lion. The Greece international defender completed his move to the United Arab Emirates club this week and as part of his lion-themed presentation took part in a photoshoot alongside a wild animal.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmnt#U S Soccer#Espn
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon...
WORLD
AFP

Japan wrestling legend Antonio Inoki dies at 79

Flamboyant Japanese professional wrestler turned politician Antonio Inoki died Saturday aged 79, according to a company he founded. "Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and former professional wrestler, died in Tokyo," the group said in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
ESPN

Red Bull, Aston Martin may have breached F1 budget cap - report

SINGAPORE -- The FIA has confirmed that any breach of Formula One's financial regulations will be "dealt with" amid reports Red Bull and Aston Martin may have exceeded the budget cap in 2021. F1 introduced a budget cap last year in the hope of levelling the playing field among teams...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
The Guardian

Antonio Inoki, popular wrestler who faced Muhammad Ali, dies aged 79

The popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports like judo, karate and boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Tottenham's Harry Kane: Richarlison racist incident 'unacceptable'

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has condemned a racist incident involving teammate Richarlison during Brazil's 5-1 friendly victory over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday as "unacceptable." A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a Richarlison goal, leading FIFA to announce the following day they will investigate...
MLS
ESPN

El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system

Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy