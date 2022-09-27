ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Mike McDaniel on Joe Burrow: Coming off the bus, I see swag

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expects to have his hands full with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night, but his analysis of the quarterback starts before he’s on the field. McDaniel was asked at a Tuesday press conference what he’s seen from Burrow over the 2020 first overall...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss

The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked by Josh Tupou. He was immediately ruled out for the game due to head and neck injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury

Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday against the Bills, when he staggered to the ground with what was announced as a back injury but many observers thought looked like a sign of a concussion.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Giants honor Hjelle's first win with disgusting celebration

If there’s one thing pitcher Sean Hjelle has learned about the big leagues, it’s that the Giants have a very well-stocked clubhouse. Hjelle earned his first MLB win on Thursday night at Oracle Park as the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, allowing two hits and one earned run across four innings of work in yet another bullpen game for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Patriots players have strong reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury last week against the Buffalo Bills. He remained in the game, even though it looked like he might have suffered a concussion. He should have been taken out. The Dolphins received lots of criticism for doing that...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Dolphins will sign River Cracraft to active roster from practice squad

The Dolphins are signing receiver River Cracraft to their active roster from their practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The team had not filled their open roster spot since putting Austin Jackson on injured reserve, and Cracraft was out of standard elevations from the practice squad. Cracraft has...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan

The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. With around five minutes remaining in regulation, the Chiefs came up with a big third-down...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Mac Jones on the field for Patriots practice on Friday

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said “We’ll see” if quarterback Mac Jones would be at Friday’s practice. As it turns out, Jones is on the field. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Jones was participating during the portion of practice open to media. Video from...
NFL
NBC Sports

Either with Giants or elsewhere, Pederson eager for playoff return

SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of what happened Tuesday night at Oracle Park fit in with the plan the Giants had going into this season. Logan Webb won his 15th game and Camilo Doval capped a strong night for the bullpen, one that included a very good performance from Tyler Rogers. Joc Pederson hit his 23rd homer and Brandon Crawford led a solid defensive effort. The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2, improving to 7-1 during a late-September stretch that always looked like it would be the softest on their schedule.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Teddy Bridgewater will remain the starter, until Tua Tagovailoa is cleared

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t be available to play until he clears all appropriate concussion protocols. Given recent events, the protocols applied to Tua will likely be as rigid and exacting as they ever have been. As Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels put it on Friday, “You’re in the protocol...
NFL
NBC Sports

We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets

The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa at hospital being treated for head and neck injuries

The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime of Thursday Night Football, but the game seems meaningless after Tua Tagovailoa‘s scary injury. The Dolphins quarterback was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and neck injuries. The team reports that Tagovailoa was conscious as he left the field and has movement in all his extremities.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Young senses elements of Jimmy G's resentment toward 49ers

After everything the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have gone through over the past year, it wouldn't be the most surprising revelation if the veteran quarterback had a little bit of resentment for San Francisco. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and FP Santangelo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

