Soccer

World Cup 2022 finalists 'revealed' by Google gaffe before error was corrected

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Lusail Stadium is set to host the Qatar World Cup final later this year, but there was confusion among Google users after the search engine strangely "revealed" which teams will meet.

The sports gaffe was noticed underneath the "Lusail Stadium events" section that appeared to accidentally claim Brazil will face France at this venue on 18 December.

As well as the finals, the stadium is also to host six group stage matches along with a game in each knockout round too, totalling 10 matches altogether throughout the tournament - but on Google, the knockout matches were listed as "TBC vs TBC," (to be confirmed).

While there doesn't appear to be an explanation as to why these countries have been listed as finalists, given France goes into the competition as the defending champions and Brazil are five-time winners - perhaps could this be a prediction?

Although Brazil has been winning their recent games, France has had an inconsistent run in the UEFA Nations League, so perhaps not.

Though a few hours later, Google corrected the mistake as search results for 'Lusail Stadium events' do not display Brazil and France as finalists anymore.

This brief Google listing certainly would not be the ideal scenario for England fans who are hoping they can do one better in this year's World Cup campaign after dramatically losing in the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.

Lusail Stadium's hosting duties will begin on November 22 with Argentina v Saudi Arabia in Group C, and two days later Brazil will face Serbia in Group G.

Other matches in the venue include Argentina v Mexico (Group C on Nov 26), Portugal v Uruguay (Group H on Nov 28), Saudi Arabia v Mexico (Group C on Nov 30) and Cameroon v Brazil (Group G on Dec 2).

It will be interesting to see if Google's mistake actually becomes a reality for the final.

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Antonio Inoki, popular wrestler who faced Muhammad Ali, dies aged 79

The popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports like judo, karate and boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

600th marathon was ‘massive’, says runner ahead of 38th in London

A runner who has finished 600 marathons is preparing for her 601st in London on Sunday and her 602nd in Chicago the following weekend.Gina Little, 77, celebrated her 600th marathon in Berlin on Sunday but is now readying herself for her 38th London Marathon.Mrs Little, who has run more London marathons than any other woman, is also preparing for a trip to Chicago, where she hopes to claim the last of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors.There is a special medal for runners who compete six of the leading marathons in the world and Mrs Little has ticked off five of...
WORLD
Indy100

