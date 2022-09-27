Review: Seen ‘The Bear’? You’ll get a different taste at ‘Clyde’s’ at Goodman Theatre

“Clyde’s,” a lively dark comedy by Lynn Nottage directed with an ebullient theatricality by Kate Whoriskey, purports to be about a restaurant. But don’t be fooled. There is no universe in which Clyde’s, the titular sandwich joint for truckers, actually exists.

The conception is a sly metaphor. By setting up a conflict between a tyrannical, mercenary, abusive boss and a group of struggling kitchen workers — in this case, former felons — who are constantly stymied in their attempts to do their best and most original creative work, Nottage really is going after the forces that control Broadway and the upper echelons of the other branches of showbiz. This shrewdest of American playwrights is tacitly accusing them of a lack of imagination, unkindness toward vulnerable workers, the propagation of unsafe work environments and a determination to play to the lowest common denominator when it comes to the tastes of customers who would prefer better quality fare, if only they were offered such a menu.

And it is an indication of Nottage’s skill as a writer not only how well she disguises all this (even playing with gender and race) but that she has successfully managed to make all these points within what’s actually a remarkably effective commercial comedy.

I reviewed “Clyde’s” when the show appeared on Broadway last season. The production that has landed this fall at the Goodman Theatre is the same show, albeit with some cast changes. Takeshi Kata’s witty physical set, which is filled with tricks and surprises, is here from New York. In essence, you are buying tickets to a small-scale national tour (the show next moves to the Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles).

The Chicago casting has been a tad fraught due to health issues. I delayed this review by several days in the hope of catching De’Adre Aziza, originally cast in the title role, but the role for the last several performances has been played by the understudy, Danielle Davis. Before the Sunday night performance I attended, a Goodman spokesperson said the decision had been made that Davis would complete all shows in Chicago.

That’s no problem. Davis is a notch less terrifying than was the case with this tyrant of the truck stop on Broadway but she deftly catches the tone, as do Garrett Young, Nedra Snipes, Kevin Kenerly (the Broadway understudy) and Reza Salazar, who originated the role of the sous chef Rafael in New York and still provides much of the show’s comedy and heart.

My views on the show, which clips along, are much the same second time around: it’s inestimably clever, sure of its worldview and you have a sense of where it is going pretty early on. But it’s thoroughly enjoyable throughout.

One change in me since the last time around was that I now have seen ”The Bear,” a terrific TV show that also uses a restaurant (one of similarly questionable veracity) as a metaphor for the problems of creativity, the clash of personalities and power structures that invariably are a part of shared, struggling endeavors. In that show, as in this play, it always feels that the writer(s) are not really writing about restaurants but their own worlds of theater and television. More power to them. That’s what artists do when they have things to say but also try to manufacture some distance for their own protection.

If you like “The Bear,” you’ll be interested in Clyde’s, although whereas the former is romantic and hopeful, the latter mostly is deconstructing a lousy situation for everyone and even concluding that walking out the door is the only solution for those without the capital.

It’s a fascinating comparison, indicative of two currently strong and warring impulses in American dramatic writing of this tumultuous era. (And no surprise that the TV show is more romantic than the theater, more determined to litigate the injustices of small businesses.)

But there are laughs, and huge levels of skill to admire, in both instances.

One additional programming note: The Windy City Playhouse’s long-running production of “Southern Gothic,” one of my favorite shows of the last few years , now has reopened in the basement space at Petterino’s restaurant, attached to the Goodman. It’s indicative of the gradual recovery of the Loop theater district.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com

Review: “Clyde’s” (3 stars)

When: Through Oct. 16

Where: Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St.

Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Tickets: $25-$80 at 312-443-3800 and goodmantheatre.org