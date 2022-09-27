ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Utahns travel to Florida to offer relief as Hurricane Ian approaches

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
As Florida prepares for a major hurricane, trained Utahns are headed to the sunshine state to offer their skills in disaster relief.

Haydee Tapia is a small business owner who lives in Roosevelt, Utah. She's been in Florida since Sunday, giving her time to help people prepare for Hurricane Ian.

"We do sheltering work for the people," she explained.

Sheltering work can mean helping meet physical needs, as well as helping people spiritually and mentally.

Tapia is just one of the more than 500 volunteers that are in Florida as part of the efforts by the Red Cross. In total, four Utahns are currently helping with relief efforts in Florida. Red Cross officials expect more Utahns to head to the state in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Hurricane Ian reached top winds of 120 miles per hour. The major hurricane is expected to make landfall on Wednesday or Thursday, experts predict.

Millions of residents are under storm evacuation orders and the storm could dump more than 12 inches of rain in parts of Florida.

Tapia and the other volunteers are ready to help in whatever ways they can.

"Normally we [stay] 14 days but sometimes we extend our days just in case they need more help," Tapia said. "If I can help more people I will stay here."

Originally from Peru, Tapia said she began volunteering for the Red Cross five years ago and the work has brought her happiness and joy.

Tapia has deployed numerous times, never hesitating to pack up and go to a place that needs extra hands.

"Red Cross opened the door for me," Tapia said. "I love helping people."

