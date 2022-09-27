OMP News & Photos: Laura Rings a Bell, Alice & Warren Celebrate Kinship, Wendy Walks for Alz & More

Read full article on original website
Inside The Kitchen at Dam Site Inn in Pellston
“This is our this is what we’re famous for, it’s our pan fried chicken, which we cooked to order,” said the owner of Dam Site Inn, Steven Brinks. The recipe for this chicken has been around for nearly seven decades, and hasn’t changed one bit, as Dam Site Inn is celebrates its 69th season.
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Skitoberfest
It’s the beginning of fall in northern Michigan, and that means that it’s time for Oktoberfest with a twist. Erin Murphy has the latest installment of What’s Happening in Northern Michigan. Boyne Mountain Resort – Skitoberfest. Boyne Mountain Resort is excited to present Skitoberfest 2022 –...
birchrestaurant.com
Downtown TC Launching New Comedy Festival In February
A new comedy festival is coming to downtown Traverse City this winter, the Downtown Traverse City Association announced Wednesday. The Traverse City Comedy Fest will take place February 2-4 and feature more than 40 comedians at five venues, including national headliners and local and state performers. The festival will feature...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Traverse City, MI
People who have visited Traverse City, MI have called the place a “foodie town.” That’s because of its diverse array of family-friendly and fine-dining restaurants. Whether you’re more of an Italian pasta lover or have a taste for Mexican flavors, Traverse City has something for everyone.
At Nearly $5 Million, Is This the Prettiest House in Alden, MI?
For almost $5 Million, it better be the prettiest house, right?. This fortress, at 11328 SE Torch Lake in Alden, is currently listed on Zillow for $4,695,000. The spacious property includes:. 3 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Its own dock. A fountain out front. And, plenty of yard space. At a glance,...
Interlochen man pronounced dead after Inland Township Crash
An Interlochen man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after they failed to stop at an intersection.
traverseticker.com
M-22/M-72 Roundabout, Waterfront TART Trail, Pedestrian Crossings Emerge In Road Redesign
A roundabout at the Grandview Parkway/M-72/M-22/Bay Street intersection, a new waterfront TART Trail along the north side of the highway, and several upgraded pedestrian crossings at “high visibility” locations are among the top design priorities emerging for the planned $13 million reconstruction of M-72/Grandview Parkway and M-22/Bay Shore Drive between Division Street and Cherry Bend Road in 2025. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials held a public open house Thursday to review the latest design, which was shaped by resident feedback over the summer.
Up North Voice
Motorcycle accident claims life of Mancelona man
OTSEGO COUNTY – A Mancelona man died when the motorcycle he was riding overturned in rural Otsego County. According to Michigan State Police reports, on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road.
One Man Dead After Two-Car Crash in Benzie County
A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Lake Ann Road at Fewins Road in Inland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Culbertson Jr., a 45-year-old man from Interlochen, was driving westbound on Fewins Road and failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection. He then hit a car traveling northbound that was driven by Tim Heiges, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.
2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
annarborfamily.com
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
Top Headlines: ‘Persons of Interest’ in Bank Robbery Jailed on Unrelated Charges, and More
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two ‘persons of interest’ in last Thursday’s robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther are currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Read More. A Petoskey man is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly sexually assaulting...
WILX-TV
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
