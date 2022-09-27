OMP News & Photos: Laura Rings a Bell, Alice & Warren Celebrate Kinship, Wendy Walks for Alz & More

A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Lake Ann Road at Fewins Road in Inland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Culbertson Jr., a 45-year-old man from Interlochen, was driving westbound on Fewins Road and failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection. He then hit a car traveling northbound that was driven by Tim Heiges, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO