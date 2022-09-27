ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Execution date set for OH man who fatally shot couple

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.

Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell and Roberta John and was sentenced to death by a three-judge Stark County panel.

The court’s action comes at a time that executions are unofficially on hold in Ohio and the likelihood of Brinkman being put to death is uncertain at best.

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected arguments by Brinkman’s attorneys that he should be spared because of childhood abuse he suffered and mental health issues. They said those factors along with remorse he’s shown for the killings don’t outweigh the brutal nature of the attack.

Brinkman, 50, also received a death sentence for the killings in Cuyahoga County of a woman and her two adult daughters the day before the Johns were slain.

Brinkman is awaiting a new trial in that case after the Supreme Court threw out his conviction and death sentence, saying a three-judge panel failed to inform him about his right to question witnesses.

