Casey, IL

Effingham Radio

Joyce Ann Dow, 81

Joyce Ann Dow, age 81, of Hidalgo, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 PM – Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her home. Funeral services celebrating Joyce’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Burial will be in the Hays Cemetery west of Hidalgo, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9:00 – 11:00 AM – Saturday, at the funeral home. In loving memory of Joyce, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Fund, and can be mailed to the Dow Family, 20635 North 1050th Street, Hidalgo, Illinois 62432. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
HIDALGO, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois Deer Donation Program Launching October 1

The Illinois Deer Donation Program launches with the start of deer archery hunting season on October 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation. Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated...
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

David C. “Colonel” Koenig, 64

David C. “Colonel” Koenig, 64, of Effingham, IL, passed away at 5:52 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his wife and children. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WTHI

New coffee shop opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than to have a coffee shop grand opening?. Gypsy Queen Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting. Sara Tarble is the owner of the newly renovated coffee shop in Marshall, Illinois. She says that...
MARSHALL, IL
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Dorothy Mae Campbell, 102

Dorothy Mae Campbell, 102, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Dorothy was born on June 16, 1920, in Mt. Zion Township, the daughter of John “Jack” and Blanche (Kaufman) Ellis. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School. Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Edward Campbell, on August 11, 1938, in St. Charles, MO, and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage before his passing on March 14, 2005. Dorothy and Raymond were lifelong farmers beginning in Macon County in 1941. In 1961, they purchased a farm near Lakewood and then farmed in both Macon and Shelby Counties until their retirement in 1982. Dorothy was active in the Shelby County Home Extension Unit, served on the Home Extension Board of Directors, managed the Home Extension fair booth and helped with the annual 4-H BBQ for over 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and was known for her homemade chicken and noodles and glorified rice and fried chicken.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian.   “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz.  Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm.   […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Gerald P. “Jerry” Stock, 90

Gerald P. “Jerry” Stock, 90 of Effingham, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield with his family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with a 6:30 p.m. Knight of Columbus rosary. Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue

DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
TUSCOLA, IL
Effingham Radio

National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament Schedule

Game 1 Cowden – Herrick / Beecher City at Brownstown / St. Elmo 4:00 P.M. Game 2 Winner of Game 1 at St. Anthony 4:00 P.M. Game 3 Dieterich at Windsor / Stew – Stras 4:00 P.M. Game 4 Neoga at Altamont 4:00 P.M. Game 5 North Clay...
HERRICK, IL
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old James A. Traxler of Effingham for possession of burglary tools. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Benjamin J. Swanson of Dieterich for domestic battery. Benjamin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

U.S. 45/Third Street Milling And Resurfacing In Effingham Begins Oct. 3

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the milling and resurfacing on U.S. 45 from U.S. 40 north to the Interstate 57/70 eastbound on-ramp will begin Monday, Oct. 3. The existing surface of the road will be milled off and replaced with new hot mix asphalt. Traffic will be maintained...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Flesor’s Candy Kitchen bookmarks place in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — In the heart of downtown Tuscola sits Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, a small restaurant and confectionary shop. With the treats as sweet as the clientele, many folks come to enlighten their taste buds, and leave with a brand new book. In the second dining room, shelves fill an entire wall stocked full […]
TUSCOLA, IL
pioneerpages.net

The Woods Event Center

What better place to say “I do” and get together with friends and family than Crawford County’s new event center, “The Woods”?. The Woods is located along Route 33 in Stoy, Illinois. This project started in February of 2021 and first opened July 16th, 2022. The Woods is owned by Koert and Sarah Mehler. Koert specializes in banking at First Robinson Savings Bank, and Sarah manages daily operations at The Woods. The Woods doesn’t just offer a place to hold a beautiful wedding; it also provides a bar for people to get together and enjoy drinks.
STOY, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Nicholas T. Hastings of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice. Nicholas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Misty D. Rickett of Evansville, IN for an Effingham County...
EFFINGHAM, IL

