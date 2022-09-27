Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Joyce Ann Dow, 81
Joyce Ann Dow, age 81, of Hidalgo, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 PM – Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her home. Funeral services celebrating Joyce’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Burial will be in the Hays Cemetery west of Hidalgo, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9:00 – 11:00 AM – Saturday, at the funeral home. In loving memory of Joyce, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Fund, and can be mailed to the Dow Family, 20635 North 1050th Street, Hidalgo, Illinois 62432. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Effingham Radio
Illinois Deer Donation Program Launching October 1
The Illinois Deer Donation Program launches with the start of deer archery hunting season on October 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation. Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated...
Effingham Radio
David C. “Colonel” Koenig, 64
David C. “Colonel” Koenig, 64, of Effingham, IL, passed away at 5:52 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his wife and children. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
WTHI
New coffee shop opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than to have a coffee shop grand opening?. Gypsy Queen Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting. Sara Tarble is the owner of the newly renovated coffee shop in Marshall, Illinois. She says that...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Dorothy Mae Campbell, 102
Dorothy Mae Campbell, 102, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Dorothy was born on June 16, 1920, in Mt. Zion Township, the daughter of John “Jack” and Blanche (Kaufman) Ellis. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School. Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Edward Campbell, on August 11, 1938, in St. Charles, MO, and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage before his passing on March 14, 2005. Dorothy and Raymond were lifelong farmers beginning in Macon County in 1941. In 1961, they purchased a farm near Lakewood and then farmed in both Macon and Shelby Counties until their retirement in 1982. Dorothy was active in the Shelby County Home Extension Unit, served on the Home Extension Board of Directors, managed the Home Extension fair booth and helped with the annual 4-H BBQ for over 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and was known for her homemade chicken and noodles and glorified rice and fried chicken.
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
Effingham Radio
Gerald P. “Jerry” Stock, 90
Gerald P. “Jerry” Stock, 90 of Effingham, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield with his family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with a 6:30 p.m. Knight of Columbus rosary. Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Herald & Review
Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue
DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
Effingham Radio
No Attendance for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs In Observance of Columbus Day
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. NO SCHOOL on Friday, October 7th, for Teacher’s Institute. NO SCHOOL on Monday, October 10th, for Columbus Day. School will RESUME on Tuesday, October 11th. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Benhoff at 618/283-9311,...
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
Effingham Radio
National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament Schedule
Game 1 Cowden – Herrick / Beecher City at Brownstown / St. Elmo 4:00 P.M. Game 2 Winner of Game 1 at St. Anthony 4:00 P.M. Game 3 Dieterich at Windsor / Stew – Stras 4:00 P.M. Game 4 Neoga at Altamont 4:00 P.M. Game 5 North Clay...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old James A. Traxler of Effingham for possession of burglary tools. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Benjamin J. Swanson of Dieterich for domestic battery. Benjamin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
U.S. 45/Third Street Milling And Resurfacing In Effingham Begins Oct. 3
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the milling and resurfacing on U.S. 45 from U.S. 40 north to the Interstate 57/70 eastbound on-ramp will begin Monday, Oct. 3. The existing surface of the road will be milled off and replaced with new hot mix asphalt. Traffic will be maintained...
Flesor’s Candy Kitchen bookmarks place in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — In the heart of downtown Tuscola sits Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, a small restaurant and confectionary shop. With the treats as sweet as the clientele, many folks come to enlighten their taste buds, and leave with a brand new book. In the second dining room, shelves fill an entire wall stocked full […]
pioneerpages.net
The Woods Event Center
What better place to say “I do” and get together with friends and family than Crawford County’s new event center, “The Woods”?. The Woods is located along Route 33 in Stoy, Illinois. This project started in February of 2021 and first opened July 16th, 2022. The Woods is owned by Koert and Sarah Mehler. Koert specializes in banking at First Robinson Savings Bank, and Sarah manages daily operations at The Woods. The Woods doesn’t just offer a place to hold a beautiful wedding; it also provides a bar for people to get together and enjoy drinks.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Nicholas T. Hastings of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice. Nicholas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Misty D. Rickett of Evansville, IN for an Effingham County...
