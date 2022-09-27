Read full article on original website
Related
Investigators use DNA testing and forensic genealogy to identify man in 20-year cold case
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Clark County have solved a 20-year-old cold case using DNA tracing. KGW spoke with a family member who said they're relieved to finally know what happened to their loved one and get closure, but it's been a hard road. “I had already gone...
KXL
Suspected Drug Dealer To Portland High School Students Charged In Federal Court
PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland man is charged in Federal Court with selling drug to high school students. Portland Public Schools contacted police on Wednesday, asking for help to find a missing student. That’s when it was learned the student was last seen with suspected drug dealer Jonathan Ash...
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
KXL
Person Stabbed To Death On West Burnside In Portland’s 70th Homicide, Suspect Detained
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hit its 70th homicide of the year on Friday morning. A person was stabbed at 3rd and West Burnside around 11:30am. They have not yet been identified. Police detained a man at the scene. He has not been charged. This is the 8th homicide in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Medical examiner identifies body of man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man body found 20 years ago. The body of James Orin Johnson Sr. was found in Ridgefield on January 13, 2002. He was 32 when he died. The medical examiner’s office submitted a...
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mother of Portland teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer.
VIDEO: Suspect sought after Vancouver Mall strong-armed robbery
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red Saturday
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire At Downtown Portland Apartment Building
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. Somebody called 911 around 3:45 saying a woman was burning material outside the door of their apartment in a five-story building at Southwest Broadway near Columbia. They reported she had done the same thing earlier.
KXL
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Twin Brother At NE Portland Hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 26-year-old Martese Oliver who was shot outside a hotel this past weekend. Oliver was found dead in the parking lot of the Howard Johnson hotel on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Sandy Boulevard around 3:30 this past Sunday morning.
KGW
Neighbors concerned about 'problem property' in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood
Neighbors of a lot in St. Johns say it's filled with illegal campers and stolen cars. The property owner and police have struggled for years to kick the people out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death
The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
Man charged with murder in twin brother’s shooting death outside of Portland hotel
An arrest has been made in the murder of 26-year-old Martese Oliver.
Suspect in downtown Portland vandalism case released due to public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of breaking the windows of multiple businesses in downtown Portland with a street sign pole this week was released from custody because there wasn't an available attorney to represent him. Tyler Jaramillo, 28, was arrested on Sept. 27 for first-degree criminal mischief. On...
KXL
Driver Wanted In Crash That Kills Pedestrian In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a driver did not stop after hitting and killing a person with their car in Northeast Portland late Thursday night. The victim was hit on 122nd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard just before midnight. They have not yet been identified. There is no description...
kptv.com
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
Chronicle
Man Wounded, Robbed During Machete Attack at Southwest Washington Homeless Encampment
A man was suffered multiple wounds Monday when he was attacked with a machete and robbed of his bicycle at a homeless camp in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported about 5:45 p.m. behind a business in the 800 block of Northeast Minnehaha...
Comments / 0