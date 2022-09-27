ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Ridgefield, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, WA
County
Clark County, WA
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Database#Cold Case#Genealogy#Decedents#Gedmatch
KXL

Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire At Downtown Portland Apartment Building

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. Somebody called 911 around 3:45 saying a woman was burning material outside the door of their apartment in a five-story building at Southwest Broadway near Columbia. They reported she had done the same thing earlier.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Twin Brother At NE Portland Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 26-year-old Martese Oliver who was shot outside a hotel this past weekend. Oliver was found dead in the parking lot of the Howard Johnson hotel on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Sandy Boulevard around 3:30 this past Sunday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
thereflector.com

Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death

The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Driver Wanted In Crash That Kills Pedestrian In NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a driver did not stop after hitting and killing a person with their car in Northeast Portland late Thursday night. The victim was hit on 122nd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard just before midnight. They have not yet been identified. There is no description...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy