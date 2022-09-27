ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and left at least two people dead in its wake. Repercussions of the tremor extended as far as 1,500 miles north, where four-foot-tall waves began churning inside a Death Valley cave called Devils Hole, in what the National Park Service called a "surprising quirk of geology."Video footage of the phenomenon — which is technically known as a seiche, when sudden changes are observed in a lake or partially enclosed body of water — shows a birds-eye view of the cave as its initially still water erupts into a series of waves...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Meters#Tightrope Walking#Tidal Island#Mont Saint Michel#Isa
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Hiker, 32, dies after running out of water during triple digit heatwave

An Arizona man died during a hike in blazing hot weather over the Labor Day weekend.Evan Dishion, 32 years old, was hiking with a group of friends outside of Phoenix on Monday when the group ran out of water and got lost.Temperatures in the Phoenix area reached up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Monday.Dr Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. He had recently become a new father to a daughter, Chloe, according to ABC 15 News.Five other hikers in the group were also rescued but did not require hospitalization. Captain...
PHOENIX, AZ
ScienceAlert

A New Island Has Arisen in The Pacific Following Underwater Eruption

A submerged volcano on the seamount known as the Home Reef in the central Tonga Islands has awoken after 16 years of deep sleep to poke its head out of the blue. On 10 September 2022, lava and rock fragments began to ooze into the ocean 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Late Island, while plumes of steam and ash burst through the surface of the waves. Slowly the debris gathered into a whole new island, covering 4,000 square meters (one acre) and reaching a height of 10 meters (33 feet) within a few days. Though it would barely grow much taller, on...
WORLD
Phys.org

Pacific Ocean set to make way for world's next supercontinent

New Curtin University-led research has found that the world's next supercontinent, Amasia, will most likely form when the Pacific Ocean closes in 200 to 300 million years. Published in National Science Review, the research team used a supercomputer to simulate how a supercontinent forms and found that because the Earth has been cooling for billions of years, the thickness and strength of the plates under the oceans reduce with time, making it difficult for the next supercontinent to assemble by closing the "young" oceans, such as the Atlantic or Indian oceans.
EARTH SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest

Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
TRAVEL
The Independent

World’s newest island appears in Pacific Ocean after eruption of underwater volcano

The central Tonga islands recently welcomed its newest member – a “baby” landmass rising out of the waters of the southwest Pacific Ocean.The new island appeared about eleven hours after the Home Reef volcano, submerged among the Ha’apai group of islands in the centre of the Tonga archipelago, started spewing lava and ejecting plumes of steam and ash, discolouring the surrounding water.Located southwest of Late Island, the newborn grew quickly in size as the volcano oozed lava for days.While researchers with Tonga Geological Services estimated the area of the young island to be around 4,000 square metres on 14 September,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy