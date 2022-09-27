Read full article on original website
Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and left at least two people dead in its wake. Repercussions of the tremor extended as far as 1,500 miles north, where four-foot-tall waves began churning inside a Death Valley cave called Devils Hole, in what the National Park Service called a "surprising quirk of geology."Video footage of the phenomenon — which is technically known as a seiche, when sudden changes are observed in a lake or partially enclosed body of water — shows a birds-eye view of the cave as its initially still water erupts into a series of waves...
Mexico earthquake triggers 'desert tsunami' 1,500 miles away in Death Valley cave
The pool in Devils Hole, home to the endangered pupfish, saw waves erupt up to 4 feet high after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit near Mexico on Monday.
Hundreds of Whales Beached on Same Date as Record Stranding Two Years Ago
Australia's worst-recorded whale-stranding incident in 2020 also happened on September 21 at the same location.
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone
The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
This Video Of A "Desert Tsunami" At Death Valley Is Truly Wacky
On Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a wacky geological “desert tsunami” at Death Valley National Park, 1,500 miles away. Footage of the tsunami made its way to social media, and it provides an interesting look at a strange event. “In a surprising quirk of geology,...
Brit tourist, 50, killed in paragliding accident close to 8,500ft-tall mountain peak in Spain
A BRITISH tourist was killed in a horror paragliding accident near an 8,500ft-tall mountain peak in Spain. The 50-year-old’s body was taken away by a police helicopter after an incident on the south side of a peak called Pico Gallinero in the Aragonese Pyrenees. Civil Guard was alerted around...
Swarms of 'mini-shark' beach bugs are on a foot-biting rampage in California
Local news reports suggest that unusually large swarms tiny foot-biting isopods on beaches around San Diego are leading to a greater number of toes being chomped on.
WATCH: Hellbent 7-Foot Shark Snaps Angler’s Rod in Half in Terrifying Encounter
A British fisherman had a daunting encounter with an aggressive 7-foot shark when it completely snapped his rod in half after he tried reeling the massive animal in. Take a peek at the intense footage here. According to The Sun, 53-year-old angler Ray Breton had been fishing alone off of...
Hiker, 32, dies after running out of water during triple digit heatwave
An Arizona man died during a hike in blazing hot weather over the Labor Day weekend.Evan Dishion, 32 years old, was hiking with a group of friends outside of Phoenix on Monday when the group ran out of water and got lost.Temperatures in the Phoenix area reached up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Monday.Dr Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. He had recently become a new father to a daughter, Chloe, according to ABC 15 News.Five other hikers in the group were also rescued but did not require hospitalization. Captain...
New 6-Acre Island in Pacific Ocean Has Been Seen From Space
The new island was formed after an underwater volcano known as Home Reef erupted on September 10, spewing lava and causing the surrounding water to discolor.
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Mysterious Reef From Millions of Years Ago Discovered in Vast Australian Desert
Once containing a vast, prehistoric ocean, the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia is an extraordinary landscape. Now a scrubby desert on limestone bedrock, it's extremely flat and almost featureless, extending for over a thousand kilometers. But a new discovery suggests that the vast, semi-arid expanse may not be as featureless...
A New Island Has Arisen in The Pacific Following Underwater Eruption
A submerged volcano on the seamount known as the Home Reef in the central Tonga Islands has awoken after 16 years of deep sleep to poke its head out of the blue. On 10 September 2022, lava and rock fragments began to ooze into the ocean 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Late Island, while plumes of steam and ash burst through the surface of the waves. Slowly the debris gathered into a whole new island, covering 4,000 square meters (one acre) and reaching a height of 10 meters (33 feet) within a few days. Though it would barely grow much taller, on...
Pacific Ocean set to make way for world's next supercontinent
New Curtin University-led research has found that the world's next supercontinent, Amasia, will most likely form when the Pacific Ocean closes in 200 to 300 million years. Published in National Science Review, the research team used a supercomputer to simulate how a supercontinent forms and found that because the Earth has been cooling for billions of years, the thickness and strength of the plates under the oceans reduce with time, making it difficult for the next supercontinent to assemble by closing the "young" oceans, such as the Atlantic or Indian oceans.
This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest
Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
World’s newest island appears in Pacific Ocean after eruption of underwater volcano
The central Tonga islands recently welcomed its newest member – a “baby” landmass rising out of the waters of the southwest Pacific Ocean.The new island appeared about eleven hours after the Home Reef volcano, submerged among the Ha’apai group of islands in the centre of the Tonga archipelago, started spewing lava and ejecting plumes of steam and ash, discolouring the surrounding water.Located southwest of Late Island, the newborn grew quickly in size as the volcano oozed lava for days.While researchers with Tonga Geological Services estimated the area of the young island to be around 4,000 square metres on 14 September,...
