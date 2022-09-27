ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments

Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

50 Cent Confirms His Deal With Starz Network Is Over

50 Cent is on to the next one after confirming his deal with the Starz network has ended. On Friday night (Sept. 16), 50 Cent shared news about his latest business move on Instagram. The rap-mogul shared a video of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room by showering each other with champagne.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy

Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’

After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Beef Erupts Between Cardi B and Rapper Akbar V, V Exposes Texts

Cardi B is trading shots with rapper Akbar V, with the lengthy back-and-forth playing out on social media. The bickering appeared to begin yesterday (Sept. 25), when Akbar V posted a tweet doubting the streaming numbers of an unnamed artist. "If @chartdata ain't say it we ain't believing the CAP...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits

Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists

Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"

The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
MOVIES
XXL Mag

August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez

August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title

DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Snoop Dogg Appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Completely Bombs Multiple Puzzles

Snoop Dogg was recently a participant on an episode of the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and completely bombed on multiple puzzles. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicked off its third season with a show featuring Snoop Dogg, actress Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass. During the episode, the rap legend blurted out obviously wrong answers to puzzles on numerous occasions.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds

Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Prodigy's Estate Drops New Posthumous Album With DJ Premier, Remy Ma & More

The late Prodigy's first posthumous album is finally here. On Friday, September 30, Prodigy's estate released the Mobb Deep rapper's new body of work The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. His fresh body of work features the first single "You Will See" and "Walk Out" featuring DJ Premier. Other artists like Remy Ma, Faith Evans, Big Daddy Kane, Big Noyd and more also contributed to the project. His new LP serves as the follow-up to The Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation), which was the final album Prodigy released before he passed away in 2017. It's also the second installment of a trilogy.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

Community Policy