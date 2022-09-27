Read full article on original website
The FADER
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," has died
50 Cent Confirms His Deal With Starz Network Is Over
50 Cent is on to the next one after confirming his deal with the Starz network has ended. On Friday night (Sept. 16), 50 Cent shared news about his latest business move on Instagram. The rap-mogul shared a video of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room by showering each other with champagne.
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy
Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
Beef Erupts Between Cardi B and Rapper Akbar V, V Exposes Texts
Cardi B is trading shots with rapper Akbar V, with the lengthy back-and-forth playing out on social media. The bickering appeared to begin yesterday (Sept. 25), when Akbar V posted a tweet doubting the streaming numbers of an unnamed artist. "If @chartdata ain't say it we ain't believing the CAP...
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits
Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"
The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez
August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
Yung Miami Sets the Record Straight on Life With a Hit Podcast, City Girls’ Next Album and Dating Diddy
She doesn't work jobs, she is a job. With a lauded new podcast, more music on the way and big goals to achieve, City Girls' Yung Miami is set on building an empire. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon.
TMZ.com
Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title
DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
Snoop Dogg Appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Completely Bombs Multiple Puzzles
Snoop Dogg was recently a participant on an episode of the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and completely bombed on multiple puzzles. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicked off its third season with a show featuring Snoop Dogg, actress Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass. During the episode, the rap legend blurted out obviously wrong answers to puzzles on numerous occasions.
Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds
Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
iheart.com
Prodigy's Estate Drops New Posthumous Album With DJ Premier, Remy Ma & More
The late Prodigy's first posthumous album is finally here. On Friday, September 30, Prodigy's estate released the Mobb Deep rapper's new body of work The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. His fresh body of work features the first single "You Will See" and "Walk Out" featuring DJ Premier. Other artists like Remy Ma, Faith Evans, Big Daddy Kane, Big Noyd and more also contributed to the project. His new LP serves as the follow-up to The Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation), which was the final album Prodigy released before he passed away in 2017. It's also the second installment of a trilogy.
XXL Mag
