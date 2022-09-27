Read full article on original website
Spokane County invests $300,000 to provide youth services in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners (Board) has approved $300,000 from the county’s mental health sales tax for the construction of a children and youth services center in West Central Spokane to treat children and teens with mental health and substance use disorder issues. The primary focus is to serve children and youth of color.
Chester Elementary kicks off “Socktober” with month-long sock drive!
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Chester Elementary is kicking off “Socktober” with a month-long sock drive, doing their part to give back to the community and help those most in need. While the weather has been unusually warm so far, winter is on the way, and that means...
Leadpoint pack wolves killed after showing pattern of attacks on livestock
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Two wolves from the Leadpoint pack were killed this week in Stevens County following authorization from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). The authorization to kill the two wolves, one adult male and one adult female, came after the pack had shown a...
Department of Veterans Affairs to open new clinic in rural north Idaho in October
SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced it will hold an open house for its new contract clinic in Bonner County near Sandpoint. The open house will take place Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. The contractor, STGi International will offer a full-time Physician, an Advanced...
One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Post Falls that left one dead. Around 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30, ISP said they got a call about a crash involving 74 year old woman and 32 year old male. Both were transferred to the Kootenai County Medical Center with critical injuries where the woman later died.
Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street
SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
Sun today, gone tomorrow!
We’ll see sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds expected through the afternoon as a storm makes its way into the Pacific Northwest. Although daytime highs will be about 10° cooler than Tuesday, they remain in the low to mid 80’s. Rain and wind arrive late...
Suspect arrested after dispute escalates to shots being fired in Spokane Valley
Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a male shooting a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex following an agreement over a parking spot. No one was injured, and the victim in this incident did not want to pursue charges. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a multi-time convicted felon and a respondent of a protection order, both prohibiting him from legally possessing a firearm. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree and Aiming/Discharging Firearms/Dangerous Weapons.
Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
Promo’s Picks with Jersey for Thursday, September 29th
Here are this week’s Promo’s Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS. – Bond (impound #42371) is an adult black cat. He’s a sweet boy, who is very ready to get out of the shelter and into his forever home! He came into SCRAPS in June, and he’s been going through some medical treatment, but now he’s doing great! He’s very treat motivated, and can’t wait to be your best friend.
Spokane County Commission Chair, Sheriff address economy, public funding in 2022 State of the County Address
SPOKANE, Wash. – Chair of the Spokane County Commission Mary Kuney took the stage at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver the 2022 State of the County Address. Commissioner Kuney’s main focus was talking about various investments in county programs across the scope of county government, and...
Prosecutors to consider whether to move forward with case against former Pasco police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. – Prosecutors were given until Nov. 4 to speak with witnesses and decide if they wish to move forward with their case against former Pasco police officer Richard Aguirre. The Spokane Police Department used DNA evidence to link Aguirre to the homicide of Spokane woman in 1986.
Sandpoint police make arrests, seize drugs in three cases this week
SANDPOINT, Idaho – Officers with the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) made arrests and seized drugs while executing three search warrants at the homes of suspected dealers Sept. 26-30. On Monday, police assisted a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) task force with a search warrant in south Sandpoint that led to the discovery of colored fentanyl pills.
