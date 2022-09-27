ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County invests $300,000 to provide youth services in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners (Board) has approved $300,000 from the county’s mental health sales tax for the construction of a children and youth services center in West Central Spokane to treat children and teens with mental health and substance use disorder issues. The primary focus is to serve children and youth of color.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Post Falls that left one dead. Around 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30, ISP said they got a call about a crash involving 74 year old woman and 32 year old male. Both were transferred to the Kootenai County Medical Center with critical injuries where the woman later died.
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street

SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sun today, gone tomorrow!

We’ll see sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds expected through the afternoon as a storm makes its way into the Pacific Northwest. Although daytime highs will be about 10° cooler than Tuesday, they remain in the low to mid 80’s. Rain and wind arrive late...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after dispute escalates to shots being fired in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a male shooting a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex following an agreement over a parking spot. No one was injured, and the victim in this incident did not want to pursue charges. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a multi-time convicted felon and a respondent of a protection order, both prohibiting him from legally possessing a firearm. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree and Aiming/Discharging Firearms/Dangerous Weapons.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Promo’s Picks with Jersey for Thursday, September 29th

Here are this week’s Promo’s Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS. – Bond (impound #42371) is an adult black cat. He’s a sweet boy, who is very ready to get out of the shelter and into his forever home! He came into SCRAPS in June, and he’s been going through some medical treatment, but now he’s doing great! He’s very treat motivated, and can’t wait to be your best friend.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sandpoint police make arrests, seize drugs in three cases this week

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Officers with the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) made arrests and seized drugs while executing three search warrants at the homes of suspected dealers Sept. 26-30. On Monday, police assisted a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) task force with a search warrant in south Sandpoint that led to the discovery of colored fentanyl pills.
SANDPOINT, ID

