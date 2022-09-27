Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Deputy Peter Herrera's family asks Texas Attorney General to oversee El Paso DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The family of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty requested help from the state out of concern over the El Paso District Attorney’s Office. CBS4 learned Melissa Herrera, sister of deputy Peter Herrera, wrote the Texas...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face
FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
Family of man killed, burned to death say his murder was like a 'bad movie'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 has learned more about the 28-year-old man with down syndrome who was brutally murdered. Earlier this month, Manuel Sanchez Jr. was shot to death and his body was found burned. CBS4 obtained the arrest affidavit for the two men involved in the gruesome...
Arrest report reveals what led up to murder of 28-year-old man found shot, burned
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 28-year-old man found shot and burned in a desert area in far east El Paso was allegedly shot at a park near his home. Police stated Manuel Sanchez Jr. left his home around 9 p.m. on September 4 in his father's SUV. Sanchez's...
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
1 person critically injured after shooting in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported in south-central El Paso Friday evening. The incident was reported at the intersection of Hueco Avenue and Cebada Street near the 3300 block of Montana. Police are talking to a man at the scene. The man appears to be in...
Over 130 grams of meth discovered during traffic stop in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men and a woman were arrested after police found over 130 grams of methamphetamine, El Paso police stated. On September 22, a vehicle was stopped in the 5100 of Doniphan Drive for a traffic violation. Jose Cardona, Jaime Guereca and Monica Leu were...
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
El Paso County implements new fee for county's parks, recreation facilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The County of El Paso will implement new fees for the county's parks and recreation facilities. The implementation of the new fee will take effect on Oct. 1. The fee schedule was adopted on June 28, 2022, by the El Paso County Commissioners Court....
City of Anthony in New Mexico opens 13th dispensary
ANTHONY, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
City invites community to volunteer to remove overgrown weeds in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting the community to participate in the events the city is hosting to remove overgrown weeds. Groups such as schools and nonprofits are invited to attend. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s...
Red Cross volunteer from El Paso heads to Florida to help amid Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, many volunteers were ready to deploy to Florida to provide a helping hand. Beto Flores will be a part of these efforts. The Red Cross tells CBS4 he is the only one from El Paso who will be going to help.
Salvation Army in El Paso on standby to provide support needed due to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army in El Paso is on standby to provide support to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is preparing resources and personnel to send to Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category four hurricane in west Florida Wednesday...
City staff employees rotated departments to help address overgrown weeds at medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Overgrown weeds have become an eyesore in parts of El Paso as the city continues to deal with hundreds of vacancies for general service positions. Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer with the City of El Paso, Ellen Smyth said the Environmental Services and...
City of Las Cruces plans to continue developing the downtown area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
Free financial literacy classes offered at El Paso Community branch of Chase Bank
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Inflation continues to impact peoples budgets with some having to adjust how they spend their money. The community branch of Chase Bank is offering free financial literacy classes as part of a multi-billion initiative to close the racial wealth gap. Chase Bank has pledged...
