El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
FORT HANCOCK, TX
El Paso, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
cbs4local.com

Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

1 person critically injured after shooting in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported in south-central El Paso Friday evening. The incident was reported at the intersection of Hueco Avenue and Cebada Street near the 3300 block of Montana. Police are talking to a man at the scene. The man appears to be in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

City of Anthony in New Mexico opens 13th dispensary

ANTHONY, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
ANTHONY, NM
cbs4local.com

CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City invites community to volunteer to remove overgrown weeds in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting the community to participate in the events the city is hosting to remove overgrown weeds. Groups such as schools and nonprofits are invited to attend. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of Las Cruces plans to continue developing the downtown area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
LAS CRUCES, NM

