Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island , police said.

Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex home on Front Street in Hempstead. Police said McClenic lives in the home next door.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Authorities said one man was hospitalized with burns to his face, hands, and arms, and another man injured his ankles while jumping from a second-story window to escape the fire.

All three victims live in the home where the fire broke out. Police did not provide further information about how the fire started and McClenic’s role in the deadly blaze.

