FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Areas of patchy fog have overspread north and western counties this Friday morning with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clear skies will bring another day of sunny, pleasant fall weather as highs climb into the upper 60s. The fall feeling sticks around as we wind down September and head into October this weekend. Highs will reach near 70 both Saturday and Sunday with some gusty winds at times Saturday and a few more clouds through the afternoon Sunday. Overnight low will trend in the mid 40s and daytime highs will stick in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine for most of the coming work week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO