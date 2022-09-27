Read full article on original website
Pleasant autumn weekend for the Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The sunshine has moved in just in time for the weekend and it’ll be hanging around for a little while. Friday night football will be a bit on the chilly side, but it’ll stay dry. Temperatures drop quickly after sunset, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by Saturday morning.
Chilly morning with light fog, then sunny, Fall Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Areas of patchy fog have overspread north and western counties this Friday morning with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clear skies will bring another day of sunny, pleasant fall weather as highs climb into the upper 60s. The fall feeling sticks around as we wind down September and head into October this weekend. Highs will reach near 70 both Saturday and Sunday with some gusty winds at times Saturday and a few more clouds through the afternoon Sunday. Overnight low will trend in the mid 40s and daytime highs will stick in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine for most of the coming work week.
Cloudy morning, then partly cloudy Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Wednesday starts off mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s. Skies will gradually clear through the day, turning partly cloudy with some sunshine as highs reach the low 60s. Heading toward the weekend sunshine will persist as temperatures climb day-by-day, eventually reaching the low 70s by Saturday.
Forever Home Friday: Meet Levine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - September is almost in the rear view mirror, but for the final Forever Home Friday of the month Humane Fort Wayne’s Rachel Burkholder is bringing in 6-month-old Levine. You’re sure to fall in love with Levine instantly! He’s incredibly energetic, fun...
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
City seeking workers for leaf collection help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne Street Department says it is seeking to fill seasonal positions for the fall. The department says they are hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection. Officials say the pay rate is $15 per hour. The work...
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
2022 Trick-or-Treat hours released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has released the official Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022. According to the FWPD Facebook page, the official hours for Trick-or-Treating will be on Oct. 31st between 5:30 p.m-7:30 p.m.
When climate change hits home
Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
HURRICANE IAN: People deciding to stay back and brace the storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Historic rain, catastrophic winds, and life-threatening storm surge, are all things forecasters are warning Floridians to watch out for. We talked with a few people who aren’t leaving the state, but bracing for the storm. Jessica and Jim Hammond, both Fort...
‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana. Howell talked about...
Fort Wayne native riding out the hurricane in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne native couple is preparing for their first experience of a hurricane. Nicole Norton and her husband moved to Lake Mary in March of last year, which is right outside of Orlando. Norton said it started raining Tuesday night and the winds have picked up since. The area […]
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
Sweetwater holding job fair to hire 50
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team. Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave. The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical...
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
Fort Wayne couple waits out Hurricane Ian in Cayman Islands
Keith and Kathy Winter were expecting to return to Fort Wayne on Monday after a trip to the Cayman Islands, but that was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
Fort Wayne council begins to spend COVID relief funds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Figuring out how to spend nearly $51 million isn’t easy. That’s the question Fort Wayne city councilors have been grappling with for months. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief bill that was passed into law...
Zillow Gone Wild hits Fort Wayne: One bed, one bath, one indoor tennis court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has a kitchen, a bedroom and a bath that make up 690 square feet of livable space. Then there is the 7,200 square foot connected tennis court. And it can be yours for a cool $685,000. A home at 10010 Saint Joe Road...
