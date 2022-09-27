ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
WAFB

Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
WAFB

Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
brproud.com

BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
WAFB

Man shot to death in Donaldsonville; victim identified

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a shooting incident at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Once they arrived, deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside...
wbrz.com

Man found shot to death in Donaldsonville neighborhood Friday morning

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported homicide that happened early Friday morning. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were called at around 6:30 a.m. Friday to Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville on a reported shooting. Deputies found the victim, 31-year-old David Washington Jr., with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.
brproud.com

LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
WAFB

One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
wbrz.com

Arrest made two weeks after 20-year-old found shot dead outside O'Neal apartment

BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced Friday morning an arrest had been made in a shooting that happened two weeks ago on Sept. 15. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that it worked with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to investigate a shooting that left Erion Franklin, 20, dead in the courtyard area of an apartment complex on Yorkfield Drive off of O'Neal Lane.
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

