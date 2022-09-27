ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aviation International News

House Passes Aviation Workforce Development Bill

The U.S. House yesterday overwhelmingly approved a bill to create a center that would help foster aviation and aerospace workforce development. Introduced by Rep. Andre Carson (D-Indiana), the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act of 2021, H.R.3482, would establish a private, tax-exempt organization that would support development of aviation and aerospace education curricula and educators, promote employment opportunities in the industry, and support military personnel seeking to transition into aviation or aerospace careers.
Inside Indiana Business

DOD awards $11M for Purdue-led microelectronics effort

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded an additional $11 million for a microelectronics workforce development program led by Purdue University. The funding will allow for a five-year extension of the Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement (SCALE) initiative, a public-private-academic partnership of 17 universities and 34 partners within the defense industry and government.
thecentersquare.com

Coons introduces bill that would aid small businesses in hiring

(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
constructiondive.com

ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems

ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
entrepreneursbreak.com

Staff Augmentation VS Managed Services: Which Model To Choose?

What should a business do if it cannot maintain a constant in-house team or lacks specific skills in its internal team? More and more companies around the globe are choosing IT outsourcing as a go-to solution for their business needs. This allows them to find new talents from any part of the world, expand their delivery capacity, reduce costs and optimize development processes. You can outsource both within your own country and overseas, but recently the nearshore software development model has been gaining popularity.
Illinois Business Journal

L&C’s WESST meets new federal CDL training requirements

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education, Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division is an approved provider for new requirements set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) is required for individuals seeking to obtain their Class-A or Class-B CDL in order to remain...
itsecuritywire.com

Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
SDTimes.com

IBM to establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers at 20 HBCUs to address skills gap

IBM has announced a new partnership with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to address the cybersecurity skills gap by setting up Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. According to a recent study by IBM, organizations that don’t have sufficient security teams experience $550,000 more in costs related to data breaches compared...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Women of Trucking Advisory Board Ensures Future of Female Drivers

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) developed the Women of Trucking Advisory Board (WOTAB) as part of President Biden’s Trucking Action Plan. WOTAB includes 16 founding members, all women, with diverse backgrounds and experiences to provide balanced points of view on addressing the...
beckerspayer.com

Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI

Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
kalkinemedia.com

How is executive coaching being democratised by Blossom's analytics-driven coaching app?

Did you most people spend close to 33% of our lives working. Blossom has taken on the mission to revolutionise working by redefining professional development through a science-backed and analytics-driven coaching app. Here to tell us about how they are upending existing coaching paradigms – combining medicalgrade science, advanced analytics, and proprietary tech gaining results in productivity, communication, leadership development in all professional dimensions is Co-Founder and COO AJ Alkasmi. Know more in this expert talk by Kalkine Media.
drugtopics.com

Extend Care and Expand Revenue at the Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit

The Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit is back and better than ever: On October 22, join community pharmacy thought leaders online for a day of education, conversation, and insights centered around the theme of Extending Care, Expanding Revenue. From 9 AM to 3 PM, join this virtual Summit and tune into...
