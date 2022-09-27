Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
House Passes Aviation Workforce Development Bill
The U.S. House yesterday overwhelmingly approved a bill to create a center that would help foster aviation and aerospace workforce development. Introduced by Rep. Andre Carson (D-Indiana), the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act of 2021, H.R.3482, would establish a private, tax-exempt organization that would support development of aviation and aerospace education curricula and educators, promote employment opportunities in the industry, and support military personnel seeking to transition into aviation or aerospace careers.
