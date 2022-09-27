Read full article on original website
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
America declares war on waistlines: How your favorite foods will get a revamp as Biden unveils plan for mandatory nutrition labels and COUNSELING for overweight people as part of biggest obesity drive in 50 years
The Biden Administration wants to make traffic light nutrition labels mandatory on the front of food packaging and offer counseling to overweight people as part of a massive crackdown on the nation's bulging waistline. The former proposal would see all food and drink sold in stores or supermarkets carry a...
Here’s How Biden’s New $8 Billion Nutrition Plan Might Actually Affect Your Daily Life
Here’s how an $8 billion nutrition program announced today may help improve access to healthy food for many Americans.
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
The Biden administration on Thursday published its final rule on the forms of government assistance that legal immigrants can receive without disqualifying them from a green card — including food stamps and Medicaid. The rule, which will go into effect in December, will codify guidance put in place during...
